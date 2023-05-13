These $95 Bamboo Sheets That 'Keep You Cool All Night Long' Are 55% Off at Amazon Right Now

Bedtime is all about curling up under layers of cozy blankets — unless you're a hot sleeper. If you're sick of sleeping on top of your covers, it's time to try a set of cooling sheets.

The Bedsure Bamboo Bed Sheets are highly rated for their luxurious feel and impressive cooling capabilities. In fact, they've earned more than 35,100 five-star ratings at Amazon. And right now, they're on sale for up to 55 percent off (just be sure to click the coupon box before checkout to receive the full discount).

The popular sheets are made from a blend of bamboo and rayon, making them soft and breathable. Ideal for hot sleepers, the material is designed to wick away moisture from your body as you snooze. Plus, the smooth material also aids in combating dreaded bedhead, according to the brand.

The set, which is available in sizes twin through California king, includes one fitted sheet, one flat, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet has a deep pocket with an anti-slip elastic band to securely fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick. For care, the brand recommends machine washing them in cold water using a gentle cycle, while avoiding bleach and fabric softener.

You can choose from 18 colors, including neutral white, bold lilac, and muted mineral blue. Though the price varies depending on the color and size, you can score savings on every style right now. The steepest discount at the moment? The gray queen sheet set, which typically costs $95, is on sale for $45.

The Bedsure sheets have earned rave reviews from shoppers. One reviewer wrote that they were "obsessed" with them, then went on to explain how they "don't hold in heat" like other sheet sets and "keep you cool all night long." Another user wrote: "The quality of the product is fantastic — they are soft, smooth, [and] almost silky" They continued by saying: "I run hot at night, even in a cold room, and every time I turn on these sheets, there is always a cool spot, as if the empty spots were actively cooling while I wasn't on them."

Get ahead of the sweaty curve this summer by snapping up the customer-favorite Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Bed Sheets while they're on sale at Amazon.

