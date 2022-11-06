More Than 11,100 Shoppers Swear by This Cloud-Like Comforter Set — and It's 40% Off at Amazon

When it comes to getting a good night's sleep, it's a good idea to invest in cozy bedding — and thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by this affordable comforter set that just went on sale.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering up to 40 percent off the Bedsure Comforter Set. The eight-piece set comes with everything you need to give your bed a comfortable upgrade. That includes a comforter, a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, a bed skirt, two pillowcases, and two pillow shams.

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure 8-Piece Queen Comforter Set in Gray, $53.59 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Soft and fluffy, the reversible down alternative comforter is made of 100 percent polyester and stuffed with microfiber filling. It has a diamond quilting design, which not only has an elevated look, but also helps keep the filling evenly spread out.

Other pieces in the set also have thoughtfully designed details: The pillowcases, for instance, have a 6-inch attached hem to ensure your pillows stay in place. And the fitted sheet has a deep pocket that can fit a mattress up to 14 inches wide. That means you won't have to wrestle it onto your bed.

The set, which comes in eight colors, is available in sizes up to California king. Pricing depends on the size and color you opt for, and some of the most impressive deals are on the queen size set. Right now, you can snag it for as little as $54, which comes out to just under $7 per piece.

A hit with customers, the set has more than 11,100 five-star ratings. Reviewers say the "luxurious" and "warm" bedding "feels great." One shopper raved, "These sheets are like sleeping on top of a cloud," and added, "The comforter is big, fluffy, and so soft." Another reviewer wrote, "I have never slept on comfier sheets, even at a hotel!"

Others appreciate the design of the bedding set, with one calling it "beautiful and elegant." And another reviewer wrote that it "looks fantastic in my guest room!"

There's no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon to pick up the Bedsure Comforter Set before the savings disappear!

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure 8-Piece Queen Comforter Set in Navy, $65.69 (orig. $83.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure 8-Piece Queen Comforter Set in Gray, $55.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure 8-Piece Queen Comforter Set in Gray, $58.39 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.