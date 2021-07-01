Shop

This Lightweight Comforter and Duvet Insert Has Over 19,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon — and It's on Sale

Say goodbye to sweating through the night
By Isabel Garcia
June 30, 2021 11:00 PM
Even if you're not typically a hot sleeper, you might find yourself sweating through the night during the summer — that is, unless you have the right bedding. Amazon shoppers love this lightweight comforter that doubles as a duvet insert, and it's available to snag for under $25. 

Right now, the Bedsure microfiber comforter is up to 35 percent off, depending on color and size. In total, there are eight colors available, from warm neutrals to darker hues. Its wide range of color options makes it easy to match your bedroom's specific design. Plus, almost every color is available in all standard mattress sizes, from twin to California king.

Made with 100 percent microfiber, the versatile down alternative comforter can be used on its own or slipped inside a duvet cover. It features baffle-box stitching, which helps prevent the fill from shifting while you use it and ensures an even distribution of warmth. The best part? Caring for it is a breeze since it's machine-washable. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Duvet Insert (Queen), $22.09 (orig. $36.29); amazon.com

Currently the best-selling bedding duvet and down comforters on Amazon, this popular comforter has racked up more than 19,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers love how comfortable, lightweight, and versatile it is. "I actually bought two of these duvets," one reviewer wrote. "I wanted something cool in temperature, but heavy in weight at the same time. Both were very soft to the touch."

Credit: Amazon

"I'm a very picky sleeper and tend to get really hot at night," another customer wrote. "This blanket is super soft and light, and holds [the] perfect temperature. I got the best night of sleep I've had in a very long time and did not wake up once due to being too hot. It's perfect. If you're thinking about buying one, do it!"

If you're ready to upgrade your bedding this summer, head to Amazon and take advantage of the comforter's marked-down prices.

