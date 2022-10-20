When it comes to refreshing your home during fall, you can't go wrong with cozy upgrades. Luckily, you won't have to break the bank to make your bed extra comfortable thanks to this impressive Amazon deal.

The retailer put the highly rated Bedsure Quilted Comforter on sale for up to 46 percent off. Designed to keep you warm and cozy year-round, the down alternative comforter is filled with fluffy polyester and encased in a microfiber cover that's soft to the touch. It has a box-stitch design that looks great and prevents the filling from shifting around, so you can wrap yourself up in a blanket that's evenly plush every night.

Buy It! Bedsure Queen Quilted Comforter in White, $22.86 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Not only can it be used as a comforter, but it also works as a duvet insert. It has two tabs on each corner to securely fasten on your favorite duvet cover when you want to change up your bedding aesthetic.

Another huge draw? The comforter is washer and dryer safe, so it's easy to care for. The brand recommends washing it separately in cold water using a gentle cycle and tumble drying it with a low heat setting.

Available in sizes twin to California king, the comforter comes in eight colors, including fall hues like dark gray and navy. While pricing depends on the size and color you opt for, most are on sale right now. But the best deal is on the white queen comforter that you can snag for just $23.

More than 38,900 customers have given the "soft and comfortable" comforter/duvet insert combo a five-star rating, calling it "lightweight but very warm." Shoppers love how "fluffy" it is, with one saying, "It's like sleeping in a cloud."

Others have dubbed it "high quality," citing everything from its "beautiful packaging" to its "silky soft" feel. And some call out the "excellent" stitching, with one saying, " I love the extra seams [and] pockets to keep the stuffing in place because our last one didn't and it was such a pain to use."

Ready to upgrade your bed? Head to Amazon to pick up the Bedsure Quilted Comforter while it's still on major sale!

Buy It! Bedsure Queen Quilted Comforter in Dark Gray, $29.50 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

