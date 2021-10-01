People Say They're Getting the Best Sleep of Their Lives Thanks to This Bamboo Sheet Set — and It's on Sale

The sheet set is available in 12 colors, including black, white, beige, and burgundy. There are also various shades of blue, gray, and purple to shop, too. Each color has a full size run, from twin to California king. While pricing varies by color and size, many of the queen-size colors are on sale for $50. The best deal is on this gray set that's on sale for just $40 thanks to a coupon in the product listing.