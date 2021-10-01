People Say They're Getting the Best Sleep of Their Lives Thanks to This Bamboo Sheet Set — and It's on Sale
Whether you're a hot sleeper or you like to crank up the heat during the colder months, breathable bedding can make all the difference in getting a good night's sleep. That's why thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this bamboo sheet set from customer-favorite bedding brand Bedsure. Even better, it's on sale right now.
Designed to be temperature-regulating, the ultra-cozy sheet set is made of 100 percent bamboo viscose. Bamboo material is breathable and has dry wick properties that help absorb moisture and humidity better than other materials, Dr. Purvi Parikh, allergist and immunologist with Allergy & Asthma Network, previously told PEOPLE when speaking of bamboo face masks.
The sheets are great if you suffer from night sweats, and customers claim they're also ideal for getting their sleeping temperature just right. "They are lightweight and cool-feeling, yet keep you warm when it's chilly," one wrote.
Buy It! Bedsure Queen Bamboo Sheet Set $39.99 (orig. $58.49) with coupon; amazon.com
The set comes with four pieces: a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. As with Bedsure's other sheet sets, this one's fitted sheet has deep pockets. It fits mattresses that are up to 16 inches thick, so you won't have to struggle with getting it on or worry about a corner slipping off in the middle of the night. Featuring envelope closures, the pillowcases are also designed to prevent pillows from falling out.
The popular sheet set has earned more than 22,500 perfect ratings on Amazon, with customers saying they've gotten the best sleep of their lives thanks to the comfortable sheets. Pet owners love the "silky smooth" sheets, too, raving that "dog fur comes right off" of them.
Some reviewers loved the set so much, they wanted more. "These sheets are amazing," one wrote. "They have a nice heaviness without any stiffness and are very smooth to the touch. I am a bit of a sheet snob, and ended up returning much higher priced cotton sheets (with great reviews) because they just didn't stack up to these. I plan on purchasing at least two more sets of these."
The sheet set is available in 12 colors, including black, white, beige, and burgundy. There are also various shades of blue, gray, and purple to shop, too. Each color has a full size run, from twin to California king. While pricing varies by color and size, many of the queen-size colors are on sale for $50. The best deal is on this gray set that's on sale for just $40 thanks to a coupon in the product listing.
There's no word on when the deal will end, so head to Amazon to shop the Bedsure Bamboo Sheet Set while it's still on sale.
