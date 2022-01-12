Even Insomniacs Recommend These 'Deliciously Silky' Bamboo Sheets — and They're 40% Off at Amazon
After a long, hard day, there is perhaps nothing more soothing than slipping into a perfectly made bed, replete with plush pillows and a fluffy mattress topper. Just as important as these bedding items are the sheets; after all, it's nearly impossible to get a good night's sleep if you're tossing and turning atop a set of scratchy, hot sheets.
So consider the Bedsure Bamboo 4-Piece Sheet Set, which is 40 percent off with an Amazon coupon. The sheets are woven from a bamboo-infused rayon material, making them wonderfully soft, cool, and breathable. Thanks to the bamboo, the sheets actually wick away moisture, keeping you totally cool and dry all night long. Plus, the material is smooth and non-scratchy, making it skin-friendly for those with sensitive skin.
Each set includes two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with deep pockets that can stretch up to 16 inches over even the thickest of mattresses. Shoppers can choose from a slew of solid colors, including lavender, black, and white — all of which are available in bed sizes twin through California king.
This sheet set is among the most popular at Amazon, earning over 26,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer raved, "I have been sleeping like a rock thanks to these sheets," while another claimed the set is "deliciously silky." Even an insomniac says, "I've slept rather well on these and don't even notice that they are underneath me."
"I've heard of bamboo bed sheets but had no idea how they felt," one five-star reviewer shared. "I ordered this for my daughter's bed. After I put them on her bed, I felt how soft they felt. I wanted to trade beds with her for the night. She said she felt like she slept in a hotel bed. She loved how the sheets felt." They added, "I think I'm gonna have to order myself a set now."
"I cannot sleep on anything else now," another user said. "Spoiled for these bamboo sheets. Purchased for every bed in the house, even for my son's friends who are staying with us. Cool, smooth, and [moisture-wicking] (no icky sweat feeling, winter or summer). And these are better quality than those bamboo sheets I purchased at Costco."
Head to Amazon and shop the Bedsure Bamboo 4-Piece Sheet Set for 40 percent off before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
