Even People with Night Sweats Recommend These Cooling Bed Sheets — and They're Up to 47% Off at Amazon
With the weather heating up — and staying that way for the foreseeable future — you're likely in search of products designed to cool you off, like oscillating fans and cooling bed sheets. So if you haven't yet experienced the pleasure of sliding into bed on top of refreshingly cool sheets, you're going to want to change that ASAP.
Start by snagging the Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Bed Sheet Set from Amazon, which currently includes double discounts in select colors and sizes (Amazon has already slashed them by 41 percent — plus you'll save an extra 10 percent off when you click on the included coupon). The sheets are woven from 100 percent viscose and bamboo, crafting a sheet that's breathable, soft, and durable. While you sleep, the sheets wick away moisture from your body, making them ideal for hot sleepers.
Each set comes with four pieces: two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that's constructed with 16-inch deep pockets that can fit around extra-large mattresses. The sheets are super easy to care for, just stick them in the washing machine and tumble dry low. Shoppers can choose from several solid colors, including black, lavender, and white, all of which are available in sizes twin through California king.
29,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bed sheets a five-star rating, with many noting that they "actually" cool you off while you sleep. One user who put the sheets on their daughter's bed wrote, "I wanted to trade beds with her for the night," while another shared: "I have been sleeping like a rock thanks to these sheets!"
Another reviewer who suffered from night sweats explained that these sheets have been a huge help overnight. They enthused: "[As] soon as I opened them I knew they were gonna be great," adding that "they feel like high-quality sheets, and the few nights I have slept on them have been the greatest I slept in a long time."
Head to Amazon to shop the Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Bed Sheet Set while it's got double discounts.
