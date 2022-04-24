Even People with Night Sweats Recommend These Cooling Bed Sheets — and They're Up to 47% Off at Amazon

Start by snagging the Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Bed Sheet Set from Amazon, which currently includes double discounts in select colors and sizes (Amazon has already slashed them by 41 percent — plus you'll save an extra 10 percent off when you click on the included coupon). The sheets are woven from 100 percent viscose and bamboo, crafting a sheet that's breathable, soft, and durable. While you sleep, the sheets wick away moisture from your body, making them ideal for hot sleepers.