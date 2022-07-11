These 'Incredibly Comfortable' Cooling Bed Sheets Are Up to 38% Off During Amazon Prime Day
Sleeping with night sweats let alone the summer heat is never fun, but thankfully cooling bed sheets can make your slumber way more comfortable. And we found some that are on sale during Amazon Prime Day.
The Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets are on sale for up to 38 percent off in five blue and gray hues, and each set comes with a top and fitted sheet and two pillowcases. The best part is this Prime Day deal doesn't require a Prime membership, so anyone can take advantage while the sheets are still in stock.
What sets these sheets apart from others is they're made with organic bamboo material that's Oeko-Tex certified, which means they're eco-friendly and nontoxic to ensure they don't use harmful chemicals or dyes that might irritate sensitive skin. The 250-thread count sheets are silky smooth and wick away moisture to help "maintain your body temperature" and in turn, keep you cool all night, according to shoppers. Goodbye night sweats!
Not only are the sheets up to $25 off, but they're also highly rated and backed by more than 30,600 five-star ratings. One reviewer said they noticed a "significant difference" when using these "cool and comfortable" sheets compared to others. Another shopper wrote that the sheets "appear to be much more expensive" than they actually are and described them as "incredibly comfortable and so worth it."
Amazon Prime Day is a massive parade of deals that features thousands of items on sale across all categories like home, fashion, beauty, and pets, but only for two days. The 48-hour sale begins tomorrow, July 12, and runs until July 13 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Typically, you need a Prime membership to take advantage of the deals, but some, like this sheet set, are available to everyone. To ensure you don't miss out on anything though, we suggest signing up for a membership if you haven't already, and you can even do a one-week trial for just $2.
Keep scrolling to see all colors of the Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets that are marked down.
