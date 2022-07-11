These 'Incredibly Comfortable' Cooling Bed Sheets Are Up to 38% Off During Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is a massive parade of deals that features thousands of items on sale across all categories like home, fashion, beauty, and pets, but only for two days. The 48-hour sale begins tomorrow, July 12, and runs until July 13 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Typically, you need a Prime membership to take advantage of the deals, but some, like this sheet set, are available to everyone. To ensure you don't miss out on anything though, we suggest signing up for a membership if you haven't already, and you can even do a one-week trial for just $2.