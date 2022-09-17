Amazon Shoppers Swear These Bamboo Bed Sheets 'Actually Cool You Off,' and They're on Sale

 “It stays quite cool and doesn’t make you sweaty”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 17, 2022 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets Queen
Photo: Amazon

If you've been suffering from night sweats — even with the air conditioning blasting all night long — it's worth putting a set of cooling sheets on your bed.

Start with the Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets, which are among the most popular at Amazon. These bed sheets are woven out of 100 percent bamboo viscose, crafting a material that's not only soft and cooling, but also eco- and skin-friendly. The 250-thread count sheets are moisture-wicking and help you regulate your body heat, letting you stay cool all night long. Plus the tightly wound yarn makes it more difficult to rip or tear.

Each set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet that can stretch to fit over mattresses as deep as 16 inches. Shoppers can choose from several solid colors, including aqua blue and beige, all of which are available in sizes twin through California king. Plus, the bed sheets are plenty easy to launder: Simply toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry on low.

Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets Queen
Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets, $40.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

More than 31,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bed sheets a five-star rating, calling them "silky smooth" and writing that they "actually cool you off." One user wrote, "These will keep you cool," while another shared that their daughter "felt like she slept in a hotel bed."

A third reviewer who suffers from severe insomnia "bought these after hearing [about] the benefits of bamboo-related products." They explained that the sheet set "has to be one of the softest sets I've ever slept on." They finished off by saying: "It stays quite cool and doesn't make you sweaty. I've slept rather well on these and don't even notice that they are underneath me."

Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets Queen
Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets, $49.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to snag the Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets while they're on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Bedsure 100% Bamboo Sheets Set
Even People with Night Sweats Recommend These Cooling Bed Sheets — and They're Up to 47% Off at Amazon
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set
These 'Wrinkle-Proof' Bed Sheets That Are a 'Dream to Sleep on' Are 50% Off at Amazon
Utopia bedding sheets
Amazon Shoppers Adore These 'Dreamy' Bed Sheets That 'Stay Cool' Overnight, and They're Under $20 Right Now
Cooling Bed Pillows for Sleeping
Shoppers Suffering from Night Sweats Rave About These Cooling Pillows That Are Just $20 Apiece at Amazon
Premium 4 Piece Bed Sheet Set 1800 Thread Count Bedding
Deal Alert! These Top-Rated Bed Sheets with Cooling Properties Are as Little as $22 at Amazon
Bare Home Flannel Sheet Set 100% Cotton, Velvety Soft Heavyweight
Amazon Shoppers Say These Flannel Sheets Are 'Velvety Soft' — and They're on Sale Right Now
HC Collection Bed Sheets Set, HOTEL LUXURY Platinum Collection
Amazon Shoppers Call These the 'Softest Bed Sheets' — and They're Under $20 Right Now
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set
These 'Ridiculously Soft' Bed Sheets Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Are on Mega-Sale Right Now
EASELAND Queen Size Bamboo Mattress Pad
This Cloud-Like Mattress Topper That Shoppers Swear by for 'Amazing Sleep' Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
COONP Queen Mattress Topper Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Cloud-Like' Topper Can Save an Old Mattress — and It's 36% Off
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set
These Popular Bed Sheets with 228,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale at Amazon All Week Long
Bedsure Satin Pillowcases Standard Set
These Now-$10 Satin Pillowcases with 188,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are a 'Game Changer for Skin and Hair'
California Design Den Softest 100% Cotton Sheets
Even 'Sheet Snobs' Are Obsessed with These Cotton Sheets, and They're Up to 40% Off for Labor Day Weekend
Tested Cooling Sheets Deal
Where to Find Labor Day Deals on the Best Cooling Sheets We Tested in Our Lab
American Home Collection Deluxe 4-Piece Bed Sheets Set
Amazon Shoppers Write That These Bed Sheets Are 'Beyond Comfy,' and They're on Sale Starting at $25
Bedsure Pillows
Amazon Shoppers Swear These Are 'Literally the Best Pillows,' and They're Just $12 Apiece