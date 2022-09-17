Amazon Shoppers Swear These Bamboo Bed Sheets 'Actually Cool You Off,' and They're on Sale

If you've been suffering from night sweats — even with the air conditioning blasting all night long — it's worth putting a set of cooling sheets on your bed.

Start with the Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets, which are among the most popular at Amazon. These bed sheets are woven out of 100 percent bamboo viscose, crafting a material that's not only soft and cooling, but also eco- and skin-friendly. The 250-thread count sheets are moisture-wicking and help you regulate your body heat, letting you stay cool all night long. Plus the tightly wound yarn makes it more difficult to rip or tear.

Each set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet that can stretch to fit over mattresses as deep as 16 inches. Shoppers can choose from several solid colors, including aqua blue and beige, all of which are available in sizes twin through California king. Plus, the bed sheets are plenty easy to launder: Simply toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry on low.

More than 31,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bed sheets a five-star rating, calling them "silky smooth" and writing that they "actually cool you off." One user wrote, "These will keep you cool," while another shared that their daughter "felt like she slept in a hotel bed."

A third reviewer who suffers from severe insomnia "bought these after hearing [about] the benefits of bamboo-related products." They explained that the sheet set "has to be one of the softest sets I've ever slept on." They finished off by saying: "It stays quite cool and doesn't make you sweaty. I've slept rather well on these and don't even notice that they are underneath me."

Head to Amazon to snag the Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets while they're on sale.

