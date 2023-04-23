This Pretty Reversible Comforter Set Feels Like Getting 'Cocooned in a Cloud' — and It's Up to 60% Off

Elevating the look and feel of your bed is simple thanks to this Amazon find. And while this deal lasts, you can snag it for up to 60 percent off.

More than 5,400 Amazon shoppers love Bedsure's reversible printed comforter set, which has racked up thousands of five-star ratings and rave reviews. The bedding set comes with a comforter that customers say feels like "plush clouds" and two matching pillow shams. The three pieces are all reversible, allowing you to create a whole new look by simply flipping them over. And here's the best part: You can snag the bedding bundle for as little as $32 right now.

While there are several impressive bedding finds on Amazon, this particular set is perfect for spring thanks to its floral print, pastel color offerings, and lightweight feel. The botanical print comes in 14 color combinations, and there are a few other patterns offered, like stripes and plaid, for those that want the feel of this comforter, but would prefer a different look.

The comforter comes in five sizes, ranging from twin to California king. And the fabric meets the Standard 100 safety standards set by OKEKO-Tex, a European group with strict product guidelines to ensure that all materials used are free of potentially harmful chemicals.

Owners love this particular comforter set for its soft material, wrinkle-free fabric, lightweight feel, and its overall value — all of which helped it to secure the status as one of Amazon's best-selling comforter sets overall, beating out thousands of options.

Reviewers tend to compliment its elegant look, saying that it's an impressive low-cost option and that it "looks and feels expensive." And several have purchased other products from this popular brand, which lead them to discover this set. Just like their other Bedsure purchases, they've been impressed by the quality and look of this style.

Others were hunting for an inexpensive option that they didn't have to be too precious about, keeping in mind that bedding can often become stained or torn when you have kids and pets around. Instead of investing in high-end bedding, they opted for this more affordable set and were delighted to discover that it held up beautifully when used and washed.

However, there was one incredibly common theme shared by owners: They could not get over its soft and comfortable feel. Droves of shoppers describe it as fluffy, soft, and incredibly cozy. One person wrote that its plush feel is like getting "wrapped up in clouds," while another shared the sentiment, writing that it feels like being "cocooned in a cloud."

Almost universally, shoppers were wowed by this Bedsure set, which makes the steep discount all the more compelling. If you're ready to change up the look of your bedroom and see what it feels like to be embraced by a cloud, head to Amazon to get it while it's on sale. Once this offer expires, the price will go back up.

