More Than 44,700 Shoppers Have Given This 'Cloud-Like' Comforter a Five-Star Rating — and It's $25 at Amazon

Between breathable sheets and fluffy pillows, Amazon has tons of deals on comfy bedding. And right now, you can score major savings on a customer-favorite comforter.

Amazon quietly dropped a can't-miss deal on the Bedsure Down Alternative Comforter, which has racked up more than 44,700 five-star ratings. While the deal lasts, you can save up to 42 percent on the popular comforter that doubles as a duvet insert. Designed to keep you comfortable as you snooze throughout the year, the down alternative comforter is stuffed with a polyester fiber fill and encased in a 100 percent microfiber shell that's soft to the touch. Thanks to its box stitch construction, the filling remains evenly distributed — even if you toss and turn.

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Queen Down Alternative Comforter in White, $24.51 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Before completing your bed with the comforter, be sure to fluff it up and let it expand for up to 24 hours. And when it's time to clean the comforter, simply throw it in a front-load washing machine and dryer. For the best results, the brand recommends washing it separately in cold water.

Designed for every bed, the comforter is available in sizes twin to California king. It comes in seven neutral colors, including light gray and beige. Price depends on the color and size you opt for, but a handful of styles are on sale right now. One deal you won't want to miss? The white queen size is slashed to just $25, an absolute steal for a comforter.

Thousands of shoppers have left glowing reviews to go along with their five-star ratings. They call the comforter "cloud-like" and "high quality," with one writing, "It has the right amount of fluffiness while still being lightweight." And another customer said, "It's so incredibly soft and comfortable that I fall asleep any time I get under it."

Head to Amazon to pick up the Bedsure Queen Down Alternative Comforter while it's still on sale!

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Queen Down Alternative Comforter in Light Gray, $27.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.