Forget the Side Table: This Best-Selling Minimalist Shelf Can Attach to Your Bed Frame in Seconds
A bedside table just might be the one piece of furniture we take for granted. It's where we store our nighttime essentials from a reusable water bottle to our charging cellphone — and all at an arm's length. The only problem is it can take up space, and if you live in a small apartment, a table might not fit. Cue the ultra-popular BedShelfie Bedside Shelf that hooks onto your mattress frame and holds must-haves without taking up precious room.
Created by a former Disney theme park designer, the BedShelfie is built with quality materials and is made to last literally a lifetime, which is spectacular considering that Amazon shoppers say it's "everything [they] needed and more!" The bedside shelf is so loved, it has over 3,700 five-star ratings and is ranking as a top-five Amazon best-seller to date.
Buy It! BedShelfie Bedside Shelf, $44.99; amazon.com
The bedside shelf is made from durable bamboo and has a scratch resistant coating that gives it a clean, minimalistic appearance reviewers love. Not only is it beautiful to the eye, it's also functional and sturdy thanks to its metal hardware design, which holds the shelf securely in place. Pssst, it also has clever features like small dips on the edge to hold charging cables while in use.
Whether you have a small bedroom or are living the dorm-room life, the BedShelfie is the perfect essential to keep you organized and save space. You can thank its lack of table feet for that. It's no wonder Amazon shoppers call it the "space-saving nightstand."
The small, but mighty bed shelf is also equipped to handle just about anything you throw at it. Reviewers confirm that it can hold small items like reading glasses and a cellphone to larger (and heavier) ones like a book or laptop. Actually, it can hold up to 15 pounds in total, which has blown away shoppers time and time again.
Shoppers say the bedside shelf is easy to install, too. Honestly, it's so easy, you don't need any tools and it takes just a few minutes to put together. This gem attaches via twistable clamps that secure the shelf right to any bed frame with a rail from kid bunk beds to college dorm beds. Reviewers explain that it has padding where the clamp connects to the bed frame, which prevents damage to your furniture and it can even be moved, if needed. No glue here!
And if you don't have a bed with a rail — no problem! The shelf is available in various sizes and shapes, including a slide option that's held up under your mattress on a spring bed.
"I found this BedShelfie and I absolutely love it!" writes one Amazon shopper. "It was super easy and quick to install, looks just like the picture, very nice quality (not plastic, not cheap looking), and I still have plenty of room."
"When I spotted this, I had to have it," writes another. "I installed it in seconds without tools (a big plus) and it even has slits where my charging cord can fit through for the night. I'm in love...It's small enough to be out of the way, but big enough to hold everything, and strong! Did I mention how much I love this little guy? Best thing since sliced bread!"
If you're looking for a space-saving shelf that's sturdy and strong, you have to go with the BedShelfie Bedside Shelf on Amazon.
Want more? Sign up for PEOPLE Shopping text messages to stay up to date on the best deals and sales online.
- Forget the Side Table: This Best-Selling Minimalist Shelf Can Attach to Your Bed Frame in Seconds
- Amazon Just Slashed the Prices of 4 Top-Rated Robot Vacuums — Including One for $115 Less
- This Top-Selling Amazon Dress Is the 'Most Beautiful' That Shoppers Own
- 16 Furniture Items on Amazon That Will Arrive by Next Week If You Shop Now