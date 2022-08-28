Early Sale Alert! Mattresses, Sofas, and Tables Are Up to 64% Off at Amazon Days Before Labor Day Weekend

Chances are your furniture has been with you for years (maybe even since college?), and if so, an upgrade is in order. If you're ready to introduce some new furniture into the mix, a complete refresh is the way to go. There's no better time to shop for big-ticket items than during a holiday sale, and Amazon is slashing prices on bedroom and living room furniture ahead of Labor Day.

With a selection this wide and prices so low, you'll probably want to stock up on a few items — and it all can be found in Amazon's Gold Box hub. For the living room, shop coffee tables, TV stands, side tables, armchairs, and more starting at just $37. As for your bedroom, you'll find drawer organizers, mattresses, bed frames, and nightstands just to name a few. And the discounts? Well, they're up to 64 percent off.

Bedroom and Living Room Furniture Deals

There's no reason why you should continue sitting on a sofa that's past its prime. If your current couch isn't as comfortable or supportive as it used to be, opt for this on-sale loveseat from Lifestyle Solutions, which is over $500 off. Yes, you read that right. Shoppers love the firm, yet comfortable cushions and some even say they're planning to buy another for other spaces in their home. It has more than 2,400 five-star ratings, is available in brown and black, and is less than $300 right now.

If you're looking for a console table for the entryway leading into the living room, you can't go wrong with this one from Martin Svensson. It has a large surface to display pictures, trinkets, and decor. Plus, the table is designed with two shelves underneath, making it the perfect storage solution to drop off tchotchkes once you get through the door.

However, those who want a pop of color definitely need to check out this mid-century modern chair from Christopher Knight. The minimalist club chair makes a statement thanks to its teal hue and tufted backrest, yet, doesn't take up a ton of space. You'll notice its armrests and thin wooden legs are tucked close to the body, so even people with small homes can enjoy this fashionable piece.

When it comes to the bedroom, changing out your mattress tends to be an afterthought. You should swap out your mattress every six years or so and if not, it can be the reason you're not sleeping well. Invest in your sleep with this Casper hybrid mattress that's nearly $200 off at Amazon right now. This mattress supports and cushions your back, hips, and arms and has a breathable design to prevent overheating.

Another great bedroom deal is this farmhouse-style nightstand from Signature Design by Ashley that's 41 percent off. The pine wood side table looks rustic due to its natural warm elements and the metal frame that holds it together. You'll have ample space to store a cup of water and your alarm clock on top, plus two drawers to stash away ear plugs, eye drops, a journal, pens, etc.

There are a ton more bedroom and living room furniture sales going on right now. Just browse through our list below for the best ones happening before Labor Day weekend even begins and then head to Amazon's Gold Box hub for markdowns on everything including home items, kitchen gadgets, clothing staples, and more.

