Early Sale Alert! Mattresses, Sofas, and Tables Are Up to 64% Off at Amazon Days Before Labor Day Weekend

You’ll find on-sale picks from top brands like Casper and Signature Design by Ashley

By
Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. For over three years, she has spent the majority of her day searching for the best sales and products hidden on Amazon for PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. Through her eight years of experience in media, Sanah has become passionate about everything in the lifestyle space. In addition to conducting expert interviews and doing extensive research on a daily basis, Sanah also enjoys testing products and sharing her experience with readers who are just as curious. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.

Published on August 28, 2022 06:00 AM

Photo: Amazon

Chances are your furniture has been with you for years (maybe even since college?), and if so, an upgrade is in order. If you're ready to introduce some new furniture into the mix, a complete refresh is the way to go. There's no better time to shop for big-ticket items than during a holiday sale, and Amazon is slashing prices on bedroom and living room furniture ahead of Labor Day.

With a selection this wide and prices so low, you'll probably want to stock up on a few items — and it all can be found in Amazon's Gold Box hub. For the living room, shop coffee tables, TV stands, side tables, armchairs, and more starting at just $37. As for your bedroom, you'll find drawer organizers, mattresses, bed frames, and nightstands just to name a few. And the discounts? Well, they're up to 64 percent off.

There's no reason why you should continue sitting on a sofa that's past its prime. If your current couch isn't as comfortable or supportive as it used to be, opt for this on-sale loveseat from Lifestyle Solutions, which is over $500 off. Yes, you read that right. Shoppers love the firm, yet comfortable cushions and some even say they're planning to buy another for other spaces in their home. It has more than 2,400 five-star ratings, is available in brown and black, and is less than $300 right now.

If you're looking for a console table for the entryway leading into the living room, you can't go wrong with this one from Martin Svensson. It has a large surface to display pictures, trinkets, and decor. Plus, the table is designed with two shelves underneath, making it the perfect storage solution to drop off tchotchkes once you get through the door.

However, those who want a pop of color definitely need to check out this mid-century modern chair from Christopher Knight. The minimalist club chair makes a statement thanks to its teal hue and tufted backrest, yet, doesn't take up a ton of space. You'll notice its armrests and thin wooden legs are tucked close to the body, so even people with small homes can enjoy this fashionable piece.

When it comes to the bedroom, changing out your mattress tends to be an afterthought. You should swap out your mattress every six years or so and if not, it can be the reason you're not sleeping well. Invest in your sleep with this Casper hybrid mattress that's nearly $200 off at Amazon right now. This mattress supports and cushions your back, hips, and arms and has a breathable design to prevent overheating.

Another great bedroom deal is this farmhouse-style nightstand from Signature Design by Ashley that's 41 percent off. The pine wood side table looks rustic due to its natural warm elements and the metal frame that holds it together. You'll have ample space to store a cup of water and your alarm clock on top, plus two drawers to stash away ear plugs, eye drops, a journal, pens, etc.

There are a ton more bedroom and living room furniture sales going on right now. Just browse through our list below for the best ones happening before Labor Day weekend even begins and then head to Amazon's Gold Box hub for markdowns on everything including home items, kitchen gadgets, clothing staples, and more.

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Evelyn Arm Chair, $229.42 (orig. $269.91); amazon.com

Buy It! Martin Svensson Home Chesapeake TV Stand, $516.86 (orig. $749.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa, $297.10 (orig. $819.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Twin Mattress, $1,100 (orig. $1,295); amazon.com

Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Sommerford Farmhouse Nightstand, $297.10 (orig. $500); amazon.com

Buy It! Ameriwood Home Edgewood Fireplace TV Stand, $162.01 (orig. $389.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Christopher Knight Abitha Coffee Table, $139.39 (orig. $230.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Winsome Wood Halifax Storage Cabinet, $141.10 (orig. $250); amazon.com

Buy It! Aojezor Round Metal Side Table, $36.70 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Merel Club Chair, $211. 47 (orig. $312.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Martin Svensson Home Sofa Console Table, $285.29 (orig. $316.99); amazon.com

Buy It! DHP Emily Faux Leather Futon, $212.78 (orig. $295.84); amazon.com

Buy It! Nicehill 10-Drawer Bedroom Dresser, $93.48 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Calix Square Brass Side Table, $88.50 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Buy It! DHP Rose Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $214.67 (orig. $260); amazon.com

