This Satin Pillowcase Set Shoppers Say Helps Tame Frizz Is Topping Amazon's Charts This Week, and It's Just $6 "After sleeping on this pillowcase just once, I noticed immediate results" By Nicol Natale Published on January 18, 2023 04:00 PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Michelle Barnes Wouldn't it be nice to wake up with smooth, shiny hair instead of a tangled mess that takes what feels like years to brush out in the morning? Well, apparently that's easily achievable with a satin pillowcase, and this popular option that Amazon shoppers can't stop buying is on sale. The Bedelite Satin Pillowcase Set has been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts, which spotlight trending products, the past week, and right now, you can get a set of two shiny pillowcases starting at just $6, thanks to an additional coupon that's applied at checkout. Amazon Buy It! Bedelite Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2, in Coral, $6.29 with coupon (orig. $12.99); amazon.com Unlike traditional cotton pillowcases, the Bedelite pillowcase is made of 100 percent satin polyester fabric that's shiny and soft to the touch, so it's less likely to tug on your hair and create pesky knots and tangles. Satin pillowcases also have benefits for your skin, too — they help your complexion retain its natural oils for a dewy glow like no other. Satin is also helpful for those who are hot sleepers, thanks to its breathability and ability to stay cool. And you don't have to worry about them sliding off while you toss and turn — the pillowcases are designed with an envelope enclosure to prevent the pillow from escaping. The only place you'll want them to escape to is the washing machine, and the pillowcases are easy to clean (just toss them in the laundry and be sure to wash on cold and tumble dry.) Over 9,700 shoppers have given the Bedelite Satin Pillowcase Set a perfect rating,citing its chic look, soft feel, and wondrous effects on the hair and skin in reviews. "After sleeping on this pillowcase just once, I noticed immediate results," said one five-star reviewer who woke up with "no frizz" and lots of shine in their hair, while another shopper wrote: "I've realized that while using these [pillowcases], my acne has gotten better." And a final reviewer simply called them the "most comfortable pillowcase of my life." Each set comes with two satin pillowcases and there are 24 different color options to choose from, including beige, blue, and lavender. The final price depends on the hue you go with, but all are on sale, with prices starting at just $6. Shop more discounted Bedelite Pillowcase sets below. Amazon Buy It! Bedelite Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2, in Beige, $7.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bedelite Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2, in Airy Blue, $7.59 with coupon (orig. $12.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bedelite Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2, in Black, $7.59 with coupon (orig. $12.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bedelite Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2, in Gray, $7.59 with coupon (orig. $12.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bedlite Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2, in Lavender, $7.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com