Bed Bath & Beyond Launches Affordable In-House Furniture line with One Kings Lane: Shop It Now!

Image zoom Bed Bath & Beyond/One Kings Lane

Bed Bath & Beyond is bringing luxury home goods to the people with the launch of a new collection from the design experts at One Kings Lane.

Shoppable online on Monday, One Kings Lane Open House is full of sophisticated furniture and home decor inspired by the offerings of the high-end online retailer, which was purchased by BB&B in 2016.

The new launch is the company’s second house brand. They introduced Bee & Willow, a “whole home” line of furniture and decor in March.

RELATED: Bed Bath & Beyond Is Launching Its First-Ever House Brand and Furniture Line: Shop it Now!

Image zoom Bed Bath & Beyond/One Kings Lane

Image zoom Bed Bath & Beyond/One Kings Lane

“One Kings Lane Open House is a wonderful, new level of sophistication and worldliness for Bed Bath & Beyond,” Debbie Propst, President of One Kings Lane and Chief Brand Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond said in a release. “It provides customers with a refined assortment of furniture and accessories for the home unlike anything we have had before.”

The collection ranges from $34.99 for decorative accessories to $1,199.99 for larger furniture pieces, and includes everything from couches and tables to lamps and bar carts. Many of the products will be eligible for Bed Bath & Beyond’s coupons and promotions.

Image zoom Bed Bath & Beyond/One Kings Lane

Image zoom Bed Bath & Beyond/One Kings Lane

Image zoom Bed Bath & Beyond/One Kings Lane

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s Your First Look at Homesense, The New Store From HomeGoods

One Kings Lane was first launched in 2009 — a digital-first platform for finding high-quality furnishings for the home. They launched their first brick-and-mortar store in Southampton, NY, in 2017, and opened a flagship store in New York City in fall 2018.

The new One Kings Lane Open House collection is on sale now at bedbathandbeyond.com/oklopenhouse and on onekingslane.com. The brand will expand into Bed Bath & Beyond stores in spring 2020, and additional product categories will be launching in the new year.