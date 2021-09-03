Bed Bath & Beyond Marked Down Thousands of Items for Labor Day — These Are the 25 Deals You Won't Want to Miss
As summer winds down and you're likely starting to spend more time indoors, you might feel a little antsy to refresh your space. And right now, there's no better time for it. Bed Bath & Beyond just launched a major Labor Day sale and it has everything you need — whether you're looking to cozy up your bedroom for fall, outfit your kitchen with some new gadgets, or finally get your closet organized.
The Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day sale features over 4,000 deals this year with steep discounts on everything including stylish furniture, chic rugs, sleek vacuums, and spice rack organizers. If it's time to shake up your sleeping situation, you can save over $200 on fan-favorite mattresses from Casper, or even catch your favorite bedding staples on sale, too, like Buffy's ultra-plush comforter.
Or perhaps cleaning and organization are in your future? Both Karcher's cordless vacuum and Shark's sleek upright model are discounted. There are also quite a few nice storage bin options on sale, including one that's 80 percent off. And even if you weren't looking forward to a little bit of autumnal sprucing, more than $100 off of Roomba's i7 robot vacuum is enough to get anyone excited about cleaning.
Your cooking space can also feel the love thanks to a large list of appliances and kitchen tools that have all had their prices slashed. For the ultimate comfort food creations, you can nab Dash Express' air fryer for quick treats or a new Dutch oven for a slow-simmering roast or bake. Shoppers who love a good juicing sesh can take advantage of Crux Artisan's juicer and meal preppers can swipe Rubbermaid's food storage containers while they're currently at a lower price.
Don't wait to shop the aforementioned deals and more from Bed Bath & Beyond, as they'll be on their way out as soon as Labor Day ends.
Bed and Bedding Deals
- Casper Nova 12″ Hybrid King Mattress, $2,035.75 (orig. $2,395)
- Wamsutta Bristol 3-Piece Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set in Ivory, $39.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Buffy Cloud Down Alternative Twin/Twin XL Comforter, $64.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Wamsutta Dream Zone Goose Down Firm Bed Pillow, $151.99 (orig. $189.99)
- Therapedic 3M Scotchgard Extra Comfort Protection Mattress Pad, $55.99 (orig. $69.99)
Vacuum and Mop Deals
- Karcher VC 4s Cordless Handstick Vacuum, $259.99 (orig. $299.99)
- iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $649.99 (orig. $799.99)
- Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum, $399.99 (orig. $479.99)
- iRobot Braava 380t Robot Mop, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Black & Decker Steam Mop & Dry Vacuum, $224.99 (orig. $249.99)
Kitchen Appliance and Tool Deals
- Dash Express Tasti-Crisp 2.6 qt. Air Fryer, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Our Table 6 qt. Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $50 (orig. $75)
- Rubbermaid Flex & Seal 26-Piece Food Storage Set with Easy Find Lids, $16.49 (orig. $21.99)
- Crux Artisan Series 5 Speed Digital Juice Extractor, $64.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Zwilling J.A. Henckels Five Star 7-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set, $179.99 (orig. $359.99)
Furniture and Rug Deals
- Linon Home Charlotte Desk, $135.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Serta Lucas 3-Position Sleeper Sofa in Navy, $265.99 (orig. $439.99)
- Forest Gate Sage Sliding Door Accent Cabinet, $186.99 (orig. $219.99)
- nuLOOM Power Loomed Deedra Area Rug, $104.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Forest Gate C-Shaped Side Table in Mocha, $59.49 (orig. $69.99)
Storage and Organization Deals
- ORG Medium Metal Mesh Cabinet Drawer in White, $3.99 (orig. $19.99)
- We Think Fabric Medium Storage Bins with Lids in Clay, $18.74 (orig. $24.99)
- Spice Spinner Allstar 40-Spice Dual-Spin Cabinet Organizer, $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Over-the-Door Purse Racks in White (Set of 2), $11.24 (orig. $14.99)
- 2-pack Tank Top Organizer, $9.74 (orig. $12.99)