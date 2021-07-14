Shop

Bed Bath & Beyond Just Slashed Prices on Thousands of Home and Kitchen Items — Including Vacuums for $200 Off

Save on popular brands like Dyson, Le Creuset, and Keurig
By Amina Lake Abdelrahman
July 14, 2021 06:00 AM

There's nothing we love more than scoring a great deal on home essentials. At Bed Bath & Beyond, getting the best discounts once required stocking up on those famous coupons from the mail. But thanks to the retailer's latest sale, you can automatically save hundreds of dollars on top-rated brands right now.

You'll find everything from vacuum cleaners to kitchen appliances hidden in Bed Bath & Beyond's clearance section. If you've always wanted a robot vacuum, you can save $200 on this one from Neato that does all of the hard work for you. There's even a Dyson stick vacuum included in the markdowns, which is normally excluded from coupons. Plus, pet owners will appreciate the discount on Bissell's carpet cleaner that tackles tough messes without a problem. 

The mattress and bedding deals are impressive, too. Tempur-Pedic's memory foam mattress is up to $1,000 less than usual. But if you aren't in the market for a brand-new bed, you can upgrade your existing one with this discounted cooling topper that'll make night sweats a thing of the past. Another notable sale is on Buffy's temperature-regulating comforter, which is 50 percent off.

Don't forget to check out the kitchen deals, either. From a space-saving Keurig to a seven-piece knife set, there's something on sale for anyone who spends time in the kitchen. Le Creuset's 3.5-quart covered sauteuse is 40 percent off, while the brand's whistling tea kettle is under $60 thanks to the sale. Then there's Ninja Foodi's pressure cooker and air fryer for $100 off — the multifunctional appliance has nine separate functions. 

No matter what you're in the mood to shop for, there are bound to be plenty of deals worth taking advantage of from the sale. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite finds, or head directly to Bed Bath & Beyond's clearance section to browse through everything that's marked down. 

Best Vacuum Deals

Shop more vacuum deals here.

Best Mattress and Bedding Deals

Shop more bedding deals here

Best Kitchen Deals

Shop more kitchen deals here.

Best Home and Furniture Deals

Shop more furniture deals here

