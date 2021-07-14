Bed Bath & Beyond Just Slashed Prices on Thousands of Home and Kitchen Items — Including Vacuums for $200 Off
There's nothing we love more than scoring a great deal on home essentials. At Bed Bath & Beyond, getting the best discounts once required stocking up on those famous coupons from the mail. But thanks to the retailer's latest sale, you can automatically save hundreds of dollars on top-rated brands right now.
You'll find everything from vacuum cleaners to kitchen appliances hidden in Bed Bath & Beyond's clearance section. If you've always wanted a robot vacuum, you can save $200 on this one from Neato that does all of the hard work for you. There's even a Dyson stick vacuum included in the markdowns, which is normally excluded from coupons. Plus, pet owners will appreciate the discount on Bissell's carpet cleaner that tackles tough messes without a problem.
The mattress and bedding deals are impressive, too. Tempur-Pedic's memory foam mattress is up to $1,000 less than usual. But if you aren't in the market for a brand-new bed, you can upgrade your existing one with this discounted cooling topper that'll make night sweats a thing of the past. Another notable sale is on Buffy's temperature-regulating comforter, which is 50 percent off.
Don't forget to check out the kitchen deals, either. From a space-saving Keurig to a seven-piece knife set, there's something on sale for anyone who spends time in the kitchen. Le Creuset's 3.5-quart covered sauteuse is 40 percent off, while the brand's whistling tea kettle is under $60 thanks to the sale. Then there's Ninja Foodi's pressure cooker and air fryer for $100 off — the multifunctional appliance has nine separate functions.
No matter what you're in the mood to shop for, there are bound to be plenty of deals worth taking advantage of from the sale. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite finds, or head directly to Bed Bath & Beyond's clearance section to browse through everything that's marked down.
Best Vacuum Deals
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $169.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum, $699.99 (orig. $799.99)
- Neato D8 Intelligent Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $499.99 (orig. $699.99)
- Bissell ProHeat 2x Revolution Pet Pro Ultra Carpet Cleaner, $269.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Shark Cordless Pet Plus Lightweight Stick Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $329.99)
- Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Plus All-in-One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $299.99 (orig. $329.99)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self Empty Base, $449.99 (orig. $599.99)
Best Mattress and Bedding Deals
- Buffy Cloud Down Alternative Twin/Twin XL Comforter, $64.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Prima 10" Memory Foam Mattress, $1,199–$1,799 (orig. $1,499.00 - $2,799)
- Therapedic Polar Nights 10x Cooling Ice Cube Mattress Topper, $159.99–$319.99 (orig. $199.99–$399.99
- Wamsutta Lustleigh Washed 7-Piece Comforter Set, $35.99–$55.99 (orig. $60–$62.99)
- Brookstone BioSense Striped 500-Thread-Count Lyocell Sheet Set, $59.99–$104.99 (orig. $99.99–$149.99)
Best Kitchen Deals
- Le Creuset Demi 1.25 qt. Whistling Tea Kettle, $56.24 (orig. $74.99)
- NutriBullet Nutrient Extractor, $52.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Keurig K-Mini Plus Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $60 (orig. $99.99)
- Zwilling J.A. Henckels Five Star 7-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set, $229.99 (orig. $329.99)
- Ninja Foodi 8-qt. 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $149.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Oxo Good Grips 2-Piece Grilling Utensil Set, $15.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Le Creuset Signature 3.5 qt. Covered Sauteuse, $179.99 (orig. $299.99)
Best Home and Furniture Deals
- Relaxed Living 6-Cube Organizer, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Forest Gate 55-Inch Modern Ladder Bookcase in Walnut, $107.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Destination Summer Zero Gravity Chair, $40 (orig. $50)
- Umbra Curvino Vanity Organizer, $9.09 (orig. $12.99)
- SALT Woven Storage Bin, $3.99–$7.49 (orig. $7.99–$14.99)
- Ink+Ivy Milo End Table in White, $128.99 (orig. $199.99)
