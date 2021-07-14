Bed Bath & Beyond Just Slashed Prices on Thousands of Home and Kitchen Items — Including Vacuums for $200 Off

The mattress and bedding deals are impressive, too. Tempur-Pedic's memory foam mattress is up to $1,000 less than usual. But if you aren't in the market for a brand-new bed, you can upgrade your existing one with this discounted cooling topper that'll make night sweats a thing of the past. Another notable sale is on Buffy's temperature-regulating comforter, which is 50 percent off.