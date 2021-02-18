Bed Bath & Beyond’s Latest Sale Will Have You Doing Double-Takes

Mid-February is known for Valentine's Day and massive snowstorms, but it should also get credit for saving you money. Even after Presidents Day, stores are still holding massive sales, and Bed Bath & Beyond is no exception.
Right now, you can shop Ninja appliances like blenders and air fryers for up to 25 percent off, cookware sets discounted by up to $60, and organization tools for a quarter of their typical prices. And even better: You'll save $50 if you spend $150. So buying a vacuum on sale can get you an even steeper discount on, say, a new coffee maker or electric blanket. (Just be sure to create a Bed Bath & Beyond account with the same email you use at checkout.)
If the cold winter weather is getting to you, warm up with a new bedding set that promises toasty coziness. Electric blankets from Brookstone, including fleece-lined heated sets, are up to 40 percent off. If that doesn't do the trick, add some heat in the kitchen: Air fryers are starting at under $60, and top-rated cappuccino machines are just $130.
For those looking to get organized, cleaning gadgets and gizmos are on sale. Clear out the clutter under your sink with a sliding tray that will keep everything in place and make it easier to reach, too — this clever tool from iDesign is now just $22 and can make all of the difference for disorganized spaces. As for closet upkeep, now's the time to snag a shoe rack. There's a chic-looking wood and metal tiered model that can fit nine pairs of boots and sneakers discounted to less than $25.
There are hundreds of more on-sale items to comb through, but to save you time, we looked through every nook and cranny to find the 30 absolute best deals to shop now, from Dyson vacuums to Keurig coffee makers. Find them all below.
Best Vacuum Deals:
Best Bedding Deals:
Best Storage Deals:
Best Kitchen Deals:
Best Cleaning Deals:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.