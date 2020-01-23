Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing 40 Locations Nationwide in First Half of the Year

In addition to the 40 locations, 20 more are reportedly slated to close in the second half of the year
Bed, Bath & Beyond is pulling down the blinds on several of its locations across the country.
The popular retail store has announced that it will be closing a total of 40 locations nationwide in the first half of 2020.
A spokesperson for the company told PEOPLE that many of those locations “have already closed or will close in 2020” adding that the shuttered locations “no longer meet the standards our customers expect from us.”
“We’re continually evolving to serve our loyal Bed Bath & Beyond customers better — whether they come to us at one of our 900+ stores or are one of the millions who shop with us online each year,” the spokesperson said. “We’ve just given over 150 of our most popular stores a multi-million dollar update and are continually investing in our stores and digital platform to give customers an even better experience however they choose to shop with us.”
Bed, Bath & Beyond did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
According to USA Today, 20 additional locations are slated to close during the latter half of the year, but the company has not released those yet. The 2020 closing locations join the 14 stores that were shut down in 2019.
Here are the 40 locations that have closed or are expected to close in the first half of the year:
California
Chino Hills: 13021 Peyton Drive
Encino: 17401 Ventura Blvd.
Hemet: 1165 S. Sanderson Ave.
Santa Clarita: 19211 Golden Valley Road
Tracy: 2886 West Grant Line Road
Connecticut
Shelton: 862 Bridgeport Ave.
District of Columbia
Washington D.C.: 709 7th Street NW
Florida
Tampa: 12803 Citrus Plaza Drive
Hawaii
Honolulu: 1200 Ala Moana Blvd.
Iowa
Council Bluffs: 3706 Metro Drive
West Des Moines: 6805 Mills Civic Parkway
Illinois
Chicago: 530 N. State Street
McHenry: 3340 Shoppers Drive
Mount Prospect: 1057 N. Elmhurst Rd.
Louisiana
Baton Rouge: 9001 Florida Blvd.
Maryland
Owings Mills: 10300 Reisterstown Road
New Jersey
Parsippany: 790 Route 46
Newton: 17 Hampton House Road
Sewell: 141 Tuckahoe Road Suite 190
New Mexico
Rio Rancho: 3575 NM Highway 528 NE
New York
Bronx: 610 Exterior Street
Cheektowaga: 3781 Union Road
West Nyack: 1406 Palisades Center Drive
North Dakota
Grand Forks: 3841 32nd Ave. South
Ohio
Cincinnati: 6068 Glenway Ave.
Grove City: Parkway Centre South, 1747 Stringtown Road
Mayfield Heights: East Gate Shopping Center, 1371 SOM Center Road
North Olmsted: 25975 Great Northern Plaza
Pennsylvania
Muncy: 290 South Lycoming Mall Road
Johnstown: Richland Town Centre, 340 Town Centre Drive
Rhode Island
Providence: 24 Providence Place
Texas
Austin: 9600 IH-35 Service Road
Harlingen: 2817 W. Expressway 83 Frontage
Houston: West Oaks Shopping Center, 2306 S Highway 6
Houston: 700 Meyerland Plaza
Houston: 6675 Highway 6 North
Utah
Midvale: The Family Center at Fort Union, 7210 S. Union Park Ave.
West Valley City: 3595 S. Constitution Blvd.
Virginia
Stafford: 1190 Stafford Marketplace
Wisconsin
Racine: 2360 S. Green Bay Road