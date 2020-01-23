Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing 40 Locations Nationwide in First Half of the Year

Bed, Bath & Beyond is pulling down the blinds on several of its locations across the country.

The popular retail store has announced that it will be closing a total of 40 locations nationwide in the first half of 2020.

A spokesperson for the company told PEOPLE that many of those locations “have already closed or will close in 2020” adding that the shuttered locations “no longer meet the standards our customers expect from us.”

“We’re continually evolving to serve our loyal Bed Bath & Beyond customers better — whether they come to us at one of our 900+ stores or are one of the millions who shop with us online each year,” the spokesperson said. “We’ve just given over 150 of our most popular stores a multi-million dollar update and are continually investing in our stores and digital platform to give customers an even better experience however they choose to shop with us.”

According to USA Today, 20 additional locations are slated to close during the latter half of the year, but the company has not released those yet. The 2020 closing locations join the 14 stores that were shut down in 2019.

Here are the 40 locations that have closed or are expected to close in the first half of the year:

California

Chino Hills: 13021 Peyton Drive

Encino: 17401 Ventura Blvd.

Hemet: 1165 S. Sanderson Ave.

Santa Clarita: 19211 Golden Valley Road

Tracy: 2886 West Grant Line Road

Connecticut

Shelton: 862 Bridgeport Ave.

District of Columbia

Washington D.C.: 709 7th Street NW

Florida

Tampa: 12803 Citrus Plaza Drive

Hawaii

Honolulu: 1200 Ala Moana Blvd.

Iowa

Council Bluffs: 3706 Metro Drive

West Des Moines: 6805 Mills Civic Parkway

Illinois

Chicago: 530 N. State Street

McHenry: 3340 Shoppers Drive

Mount Prospect: 1057 N. Elmhurst Rd.

Louisiana

Baton Rouge: 9001 Florida Blvd.

Maryland

Owings Mills: 10300 Reisterstown Road

New Jersey

Parsippany: 790 Route 46

Newton: 17 Hampton House Road

Sewell: 141 Tuckahoe Road Suite 190

New Mexico

Rio Rancho: 3575 NM Highway 528 NE

New York

Bronx: 610 Exterior Street

Cheektowaga: 3781 Union Road

West Nyack: 1406 Palisades Center Drive

North Dakota

Grand Forks: 3841 32nd Ave. South

Ohio

Cincinnati: 6068 Glenway Ave.

Grove City: Parkway Centre South, 1747 Stringtown Road

Mayfield Heights: East Gate Shopping Center, 1371 SOM Center Road

North Olmsted: 25975 Great Northern Plaza

Pennsylvania

Muncy: 290 South Lycoming Mall Road

Johnstown: Richland Town Centre, 340 Town Centre Drive

Rhode Island

Providence: 24 Providence Place

Texas

Austin: 9600 IH-35 Service Road

Harlingen: 2817 W. Expressway 83 Frontage

Houston: West Oaks Shopping Center, 2306 S Highway 6

Houston: 700 Meyerland Plaza

Houston: 6675 Highway 6 North

Utah

Midvale: The Family Center at Fort Union, 7210 S. Union Park Ave.

West Valley City: 3595 S. Constitution Blvd.

Virginia

Stafford: 1190 Stafford Marketplace

Wisconsin

Racine: 2360 S. Green Bay Road