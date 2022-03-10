Bed Bath & Beyond Just Dropped a Sale on All Things Sleep Ahead of Daylight Saving Time
If you're counting down the days until daylight saving time starts, we don't blame you. The time change on Sunday gives us later sunsets, after all. And it also means warmer weather is right around the corner. Less exciting, though? Having to adjust your sleep schedule after setting your clock an hour ahead. To help you ease into the time change, Bed Bath & Beyond just dropped a sale on everything you need for a good night's sleep.
As part of its "Your Best Sleep Event," the site is offering up to 30 percent off hundreds of products to refresh your bedroom. Whether you want to upgrade your bedding or your entire bed, the sale is packed with deals on everything from comforters and mattresses to pillows and sheets. There are also markdowns on gadgets and decor that can help create a restful environment, including air purifiers and blackout curtains.
Shop 9 Sleep Event Deals at Bed Bath & Beyond:
- Therapedic Tencel Temperature Perfection Mattress Pad, $80.49–$115.49 (orig. $114.99–164.99)
- Therapedic Tencel Temperature Perfection Firm Bed Pillow, $27.99–$34 (orig. $39.99–$49.99)
- Nestwell Pima Cotton Sateen 500 Thread Count 2-Piece Pillowcase Set, $31.50–$35 (orig. $45–$50)
- Casper Nova 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress, $1,185.75–$2,460.75 (orig. $1,395 –$2,895)
- Quinn Geo Grommet Single Blackout Window Curtain Panel, $29.99–$41.24 (orig. $39.99–$54.99)
- Nestwell Pinstripe Cotton Linen 2-Piece Comforter Set, $90–$120 (orig. $120–$160)
- Homedics Air Purifier, $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
- SpaRoom PureMist Directional Mist Ultrasonic Diffuser, $17.49 (orig. $24.99)
- Therapeidic SleepRX 400 Thread Count Sheet Set, $104.99–$125.99 (orig. $149.99–$179.99)
The sale has a slew of deals to refresh your bed, including this mattress pad that shoppers call "soft and comfortable." What makes it so cozy is its plush and breathable fiber padding. It also has a deep skirt that keeps it in place on mattresses up to 18 inches thick. Also marked down is the Therapedic Tencel firm bed pillow that's designed to provide support for side and back sleepers. Even better, it's hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking. And if you need pillow covers, check out this set of Pima cotton pillowcases that shoppers call "soft and silky."
There are even a few deals on mattresses, like the popular Casper Nova 12-Inch Hybrid mattress. Available in sizes twin to California King, the mattress is designed for every sleep position: side, stomach, and back. It has comfortable plush layers, and a couple of them are made of perforated foam that's breathable.
If you want to keep your room dark, there are plenty of blackout curtains marked down. The best-selling Quinn Geo Grommet blackout window curtain panel, which features a geometric pattern, is made of polyester with a woven texture that helps block out light and absorb heat. To suit a variety of window sizes and decor styles, it comes in four sizes and seven colors. In addition to praising its ability to keep light out, shoppers also say the curtain panel "looks very elegant" and "hangs nicely."
Ease into daylight saving time and shop Bed Bath & Beyond's sleep sale. There's no end date listed for these deals, so snap up your favorites before the discounts disappear.
