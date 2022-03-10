Bed Bath & Beyond Just Dropped a Sale on All Things Sleep Ahead of Daylight Saving Time

The sale has a slew of deals to refresh your bed, including this mattress pad that shoppers call "soft and comfortable." What makes it so cozy is its plush and breathable fiber padding. It also has a deep skirt that keeps it in place on mattresses up to 18 inches thick. Also marked down is the Therapedic Tencel firm bed pillow that's designed to provide support for side and back sleepers. Even better, it's hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking. And if you need pillow covers, check out this set of Pima cotton pillowcases that shoppers call "soft and silky."