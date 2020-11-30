Shop

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Discounts on Everything from Dyson Vacuums to Le Creuset Cookware

These are the 21 best deals to shop before the sale ends tonight

By Amina Lake Abdelrahman
November 30, 2020 04:30 PM
Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

Whether you’re on the hunt for robot vacuums or cozy bedding this Cyber Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond has all the discounted home and kitchen items you could dream of. 

Some of the retailer’s best Cyber Monday deals are on kitchen appliances and cookware. You can get a bundle with Nespresso’s latest coffee maker and milk frother for 40 percent off, or a Ninja Foodi indoor grill and air fryer for $70 less than usual. There’s even a discount on a Le Creuset casserole dish that’ll come in handy with all the cooking and baking that you may have in store for the holiday season.

Bed Bath & Beyond also has impressive deals on top-rated vacuum brands, like Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and iRobot. There are two different Dyson models on sale: the V8 Animal Cord-free Stick Vacuum for $50 off and the Ball Multifloor 2 Upright Vacuum for $100 off. And if you’d rather invest in a robot vacuum that does all the hard work for you, then you’ll prefer the iRobot Roomba e5 that’s down to $250 after a 28 percent discount.

In addition to the markdowns, you’ll even get $100 in rewards to use toward your next purchase if you spend $300 online today. And it gets better: Beyond+ members (kind of like Bed Bath & Beyond’s version of Amazon Prime) can take an additional 20 percent off select already discounted items and get free shipping. For example, Beyond+ members get an extra $10 off this plush heated blanket by Brookstone, which brings the price down to $40. 

Below, you’ll find the 21 best Cyber Monday deals at Bed Bath & Beyond to shop before the sale ends tonight. No matter what you’re in the market for, don’t forget to add your favorite items to your cart ASAP — the best markdowns tend to sell out quickly. 

Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Cyber Monday Bedding Deals

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Cyber Monday Smart Home and Tech Deals

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

