Shop

25 Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday Deals You Don't Want to Miss — Including Le Creuset for Under $100

Plus major discounts on brands like Dyson, Revlon, Keurig, and more
By Amina Lake Abdelrahman November 26, 2021 09:30 AM

If you're on the hunt for impressive deals on home essentials, then Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday sale is one you don't want to miss. The retailer has special discounts on everything from air fryer toaster ovens to robot vacuums, so there are plenty of opportunities to save big on holiday gifts.

Some highlights from this year's Black Friday deals that are especially gift-worthy include an under-$200 Shark robot vacuum, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer for 43 percent off, and a Nespresso machine for $68 off. In addition to those deals on select items, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering customers 25 percent off on nearly everything else through November 27. Plus, you get free standard shipping on orders over $19, which is great compared to other retailers that require you to spend $50 (or more!) for free shipping. 

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Ready to start shopping? Browse through the best Black Friday deals from Bed Bath & Beyond below, or head straight to the retailer's site to see even more markdowns. 

Best Vacuum Deals

Credit: Bed Bath and Beyond

Tons of top-rated vacuums from brands like Shark, Bissell, and iRobot are marked down for Black Friday 2021. Whether you want a powerful stick vacuum that's easy to maneuver or an affordable robot vacuum that does the hard work for you, you'll find plenty of on-sale models worth investing in.  

Best Kitchen Deals

Credit: Bed Bath and Beyond

The home cooks in your life will appreciate finding any of these kitchen essentials under the tree this year. Whether you're shopping for a nonstick cookware set that nearly stacks for easy storage or a new air fryer to make meal prep more efficient, these kitchen deals are worth taking advantage of. 

Best Mattress and Bedding Deals

Credit: Bed Bath and Beyond

There are also discounts on mattresses and bedding, like Casper's bed-in-a-box for up to $80 less than usual. And if your apartment gets super cold in the winter, this heated throw blanket from Brookstone will make chilly nights at home feel cozy and comfortable. 

Best Health and Beauty Deals

Credit: Bed Bath and Beyond

Besides the popular Revlon One-Step hair tool, there are also deals on air purifiers (like this one from HoMedics that's marked down to less than $100) and oral care (like this travel-friendly version of the Philips Sonicare toothbrush for 40 percent off). 

Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com