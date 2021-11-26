25 Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday Deals You Don't Want to Miss — Including Le Creuset for Under $100
If you're on the hunt for impressive deals on home essentials, then Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday sale is one you don't want to miss. The retailer has special discounts on everything from air fryer toaster ovens to robot vacuums, so there are plenty of opportunities to save big on holiday gifts.
Some highlights from this year's Black Friday deals that are especially gift-worthy include an under-$200 Shark robot vacuum, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer for 43 percent off, and a Nespresso machine for $68 off. In addition to those deals on select items, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering customers 25 percent off on nearly everything else through November 27. Plus, you get free standard shipping on orders over $19, which is great compared to other retailers that require you to spend $50 (or more!) for free shipping.
Ready to start shopping? Browse through the best Black Friday deals from Bed Bath & Beyond below, or head straight to the retailer's site to see even more markdowns.
Best Vacuum Deals
Tons of top-rated vacuums from brands like Shark, Bissell, and iRobot are marked down for Black Friday 2021. Whether you want a powerful stick vacuum that's easy to maneuver or an affordable robot vacuum that does the hard work for you, you'll find plenty of on-sale models worth investing in.
- Shark RV2001 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $449.99)
- Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Pro Vacuum, $217.99 (orig. $267.99)
- Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Cordless Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $399.99)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $274.99)
- Bissell SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vac, $329.99 (orig. $429.99)
- Shark VacMop Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop, $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
- iRobot Brava 380t Robot Mop, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
Best Kitchen Deals
The home cooks in your life will appreciate finding any of these kitchen essentials under the tree this year. Whether you're shopping for a nonstick cookware set that nearly stacks for easy storage or a new air fryer to make meal prep more efficient, these kitchen deals are worth taking advantage of.
- Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker, $79 (orig. $149.99)
- Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $140 (orig. $229.99)
- PowerXL Vortex 5-Quart Air Fryer, $49 (orig. $119.99)
- Le Creuset 27-ounce French Press, $59.99 (orig. $74.99)
- Calphalon Premier 10-Piece Space Saving Nonstick Cookware Set, $300 (orig. $469.99)
- Nespresso by Breville VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker Bundle, $172 (orig. $239.99)
- All Clad Nonstick Hard-Anodized 2-Piece Frying Pan Set, $29 (orig. $49.99)
- Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Rectangular Casserole Dish with Platter Lid, $87.99 (orig. $109.99)
Best Mattress and Bedding Deals
There are also discounts on mattresses and bedding, like Casper's bed-in-a-box for up to $80 less than usual. And if your apartment gets super cold in the winter, this heated throw blanket from Brookstone will make chilly nights at home feel cozy and comfortable.
- Therapedic 12-Pound Weighted Blanket, $24 (orig. $49.99)
- Brookstone n-a-p Heated Plush Throw, $29 (orig. $59.99)
- Casper Element 10" Mattress, $400.50–$715.50 (orig. $445–$795)
- Ugg Belinda 2-Piece Comforter Set in Peach, $77.99–$89.99 (orig. $129.99–$149.99)
- Wamsutta Dream Zone PimaCott 750-Thread-Count Sheet Set, $79–$99 (orig. $179.99–$219.99)
Best Health and Beauty Deals
Besides the popular Revlon One-Step hair tool, there are also deals on air purifiers (like this one from HoMedics that's marked down to less than $100) and oral care (like this travel-friendly version of the Philips Sonicare toothbrush for 40 percent off).
- Revlon Pro Collection Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer, $34 (orig. $59.99)
- HoMedics TotalClean 4-in-1 Air Purifier, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $23.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Flossing Toothbrush, $119.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Dyson Air Multiplier 40-Inch Bladeless Tower Fan, $299.99 (orig. $399.99)
Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals
