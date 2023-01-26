Shoppers Are Ordering Multiples of This Top-Rated Duvet Cover Set That's 'Like Resting on a Cloud'

“I never want to leave my bed!”

Published on January 26, 2023

Becky Cameron Solid 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
As temperatures continue to plummet across the nation, we are bundling up in fleece-lined everything and wrapping up in cozy throws to keep warm. While thick clothes are good for keeping you cozy during the day, they can feel stifling when you sleep. That's when soft bedding comes in handy.

Looking to upgrade your down comforter? Then consider the Becky Cameron Three-Piece Duvet Bedding Set that Target shoppers call "luxurious." Each set comes with a duvet cover and two pillow shams made from a durable microfiber fabric. Plus, it has a zipper at the bottom and four corner ties, so you won't have to worry about your duvet insert falling out.

The set is available in 19 colors, including black, navy, white, gray, and sage, in addition to warmer hues like gold and burgundy. Sizes range from twin XL to California king. The price of the duvet depends on the size you go for, but one of the best deals is on the largest size, which rings in at just $40.

covers

Buy It! Becky Cameron 3-Piece King Duvet Cover Set in White, $39.99 (orig. $44.99); target.com

The bedding is machine washable and wrinkle-free, so it's a breeze to care for. The brand recommends washing the set in cold water and tumble drying it on low.

Serval shoppers were impressed by how nice the bedding feels. "This duvet cover is fabulous. So soft and comfortable," one shopper shared. "I even bought another one after this one because of the quality."

Another reviewer enthused: "I love that this duvet cover is so soft! It's like resting on a cloud."

And a third buyer explained how they were curious about the set but didn't know if their picky husband would like it. "He loves it. It's soft, easy to care for, and warm," they said, adding, "I never want to leave my bed!"

For bedding that will keep you cozy all winter long, scoop up the Becky Cameron Three-Piece Duvet Bedding Set while it's on sale at Target. Keep scrolling to shop it in more colors.

Becky Cameron Solid 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
Target

Buy It! Becky Cameron 3-Piece King Duvet Cover Set in Gray, $39.99 (orig. $44.99); target.com

Becky Cameron Solid 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
Target

Buy It! Becky Cameron 3-Piece King Duvet Cover Set in Burgundy, $39.99 (orig. $44.99); target.com

Becky Cameron Solid 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
Target

Buy It! Becky Cameron 3-Piece King Duvet Cover Set in Gold, $39.99 (orig. $44.99); target.com

