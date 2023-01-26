Lifestyle Home Shoppers Are Ordering Multiples of This Top-Rated Duvet Cover Set That's 'Like Resting on a Cloud' “I never want to leave my bed!” By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 26, 2023 05:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Michelle Barnes As temperatures continue to plummet across the nation, we are bundling up in fleece-lined everything and wrapping up in cozy throws to keep warm. While thick clothes are good for keeping you cozy during the day, they can feel stifling when you sleep. That's when soft bedding comes in handy. Looking to upgrade your down comforter? Then consider the Becky Cameron Three-Piece Duvet Bedding Set that Target shoppers call "luxurious." Each set comes with a duvet cover and two pillow shams made from a durable microfiber fabric. Plus, it has a zipper at the bottom and four corner ties, so you won't have to worry about your duvet insert falling out. The set is available in 19 colors, including black, navy, white, gray, and sage, in addition to warmer hues like gold and burgundy. Sizes range from twin XL to California king. The price of the duvet depends on the size you go for, but one of the best deals is on the largest size, which rings in at just $40. Buy It! Becky Cameron 3-Piece King Duvet Cover Set in White, $39.99 (orig. $44.99); target.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The bedding is machine washable and wrinkle-free, so it's a breeze to care for. The brand recommends washing the set in cold water and tumble drying it on low.Serval shoppers were impressed by how nice the bedding feels. "This duvet cover is fabulous. So soft and comfortable," one shopper shared. "I even bought another one after this one because of the quality."Another reviewer enthused: "I love that this duvet cover is so soft! It's like resting on a cloud."And a third buyer explained how they were curious about the set but didn't know if their picky husband would like it. "He loves it. It's soft, easy to care for, and warm," they said, adding, "I never want to leave my bed!"For bedding that will keep you cozy all winter long, scoop up the Becky Cameron Three-Piece Duvet Bedding Set while it's on sale at Target. Keep scrolling to shop it in more colors. Target Buy It! Becky Cameron 3-Piece King Duvet Cover Set in Gray, $39.99 (orig. $44.99); target.com Target Buy It! Becky Cameron 3-Piece King Duvet Cover Set in Burgundy, $39.99 (orig. $44.99); target.com Target Buy It! Becky Cameron 3-Piece King Duvet Cover Set in Gold, $39.99 (orig. $44.99); target.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Treat Yourself to a Cozy Valentine's Day at Home with These Under-$30 Target Finds Watching This Bissell Deep Cleaner Remove Tough Stains Is 'So Disgusting Yet Satisfying,' and It's on Sale This 'Lightweight' Stick Vacuum That 'Gets the Job Done' Is on Sale at Amazon Today