The Hotel-Grade Pillows with Over 111,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale — but Only for a Few More Days
'Tis the season to turn every corner of your home into the most cozy and comfortable sanctuary possible. There are many ways to approach the warm and inviting transition of your home — say getting the right mood lighting or warming up your blankets before your couch movie-night, but when it comes to your bedroom, the unsung heroes are pillows so soft, you'll think you're dreaming.
For the uninitiated, meet the customer-beloved Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, which have more than 111,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. A two-pack of the queen size pillows is usually $49.99 and $67.99 for the king, but until Christmas, the pillow sets are seriously discounted. For the next three days, you can score the queen-size set for $29.99 and the king-size set for $40.79 — that's a 40 percent discount.
Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping, Set of 2, $29.99–$40.79 with coupon (orig. $49.99–$67.99); amazon.com
If you're wondering what could possibly cause a pillow to have such fanfare, let happy reviewers explain. A self admitted "pillow snob" on Amazon wrote, "these pillows are just unbelievable and for the price, and you can't go wrong." Another shopper said that the pillows "feel like you are laying on a cloud…these pillows made [my neck] pain go away immediately. I was so impressed that I bought two more just to have for trips."
The Beckham Hotel Collection pillows have a 250 thread count, are optimal for every sleep position, and can be thrown in the wash for a quick clean. The other touted benefits of the pillows, according to both the brand and shoppers, are that they stay cool through the night, are the perfect amount of firm and soft, help relieve neck pain (according to a staggering 837 reviewers), and are super affordable — and now especially so given the sale price.
Many of the five-star reviewers report having bought or tested dozens of pillows over the years before finally ending their search with the Beckham Hotel Collection's bed pillows. "I would marry these pillows," one Amazon shopper said, effectively summarizing the thousands of glowing reviews. Get yours at Amazon before the sale ends.