Psst! We Have an Exclusive Discount on Amazon's Best-Selling Pillows with Over 107,000 Perfect Ratings
Shopping for the best deals during the holiday season is a must — and right now, Amazon is offering some of the biggest discounts on just about everything. Whether you're hunting for a new TV, kitchen appliance, or living room couch, now is the perfect time to shop (and save). But if there's one sale you won't want to miss out on, it's this best-selling pillow set that has a 35 percent double discount for Amazon prime members and PEOPLE readers.
The Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are just $28 after you click the 25 percent off coupon, and enter the PEOPLE exclusive code, 10Beckham at checkout. The set of two down alternative bed pillows are loved by over 107,000 shoppers, and as one reviewer said, it's like a "dream come true," and added, "My chiropractor misses me but I don't miss the neck pain!"
The pillows are filled with a down alternative that won't flatten over time for a plush yet firm feel, and they're sealed with a soft 250-thread count cotton cover. They're more breathable than foam pillows too, so you won't overheat throughout the night, and they're supportive through all sleeping positions, whether you sleep on your back, stomach, or side. The pillows are machine washable and dryable, and they come in king and queen sizes.
Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Queen Set of Two, $27.94 with code 10Beckham (orig. $42.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers love these down alternative pillows simply because they're soft, plush, and supportive, without changing its shape throughout the night. One even said, "They actually feel like you are laying on a cloud."
"I've tried memory foam, gel pillows, and shredded foam pillows and have always had neck pain," a shopper said. "These pillows are soft and yet supportive at the same time, which is something all of those other pillows I tried could not achieve. I have to say these are the best pillows I've ever owned."
Another reviewer shared, "By far the most comfortable pillows I've ever owned. [They're] supportive but not too firm, plush but not too soft. It's like resting your head and neck on a cloud! I have neck pain and migraines and this pillow helps so much. It keeps my neck in perfect alignment… I can lie on my back or my side and be equally comfortable."
PEOPLE'S exclusive discount code gives you an extra 10 percent on top of the 25 percent sale for Amazon prime members — but only through the end of the weekend. Head to Amazon now to shop the double discount on the best-selling pillows set while you still can.
Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows King Set of Two, $38.99 with code 10Beckham (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Psst! We Have an Exclusive Discount on Amazon's Best-Selling Pillows with Over 107,000 Perfect Ratings
- Oprah Winfrey, Paris Hilton, and More Celebs Love This Viral Pan — and It's on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
- Book Lovers Can Get 3 Months of Audible Premium Plus for 60% Off Right Now, Plus a Free $20 Credit
- Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom Rack for Two Days Only — Including Reese Witherspoon's Go-To Pair