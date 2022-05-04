Amazon's Best-Selling Pillows Are Back on Sale — This Time with an Extra 40% Off Coupon
For many, going to sleep entails a slew of accessories. You may require cooling bed sheets and a cozy blanket, or simply a mug of hot tea before slipping under the covers. But if you're the kind of sleeper who needs the most plump of pillows, you're going to want so snag the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows — which are currently on sale at Amazon.
These pillows are the most popular set at Amazon, and for good reason. The cooling pillows are designed with a 250-thread count cover and filled with a soft down alternative material, providing you with plenty of loft and support while you sleep. No matter how you sleep — whether you rest on your stomach, back, or side — you'll be able to find comfort with these pillows. Plus, they don't shift or move overnight, so you won't have to punch them back into shape at three o'clock in the morning.
If you suffer from neck or back aches, choose these pillows to combat that pain; thanks to the high loft, the pillows supply support while you sleep. They're also super easy to take care of: Just toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry. Plus, shoppers can select from two sizes, queen and king, each of which arrives with a set of two pillows.
Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $25.80 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Over 127,000 Amazon shoppers have given the pillows a five-star rating with many noting that you "feel like you are laying on a cloud" and calling the set "huggable squishiness." One reviewer wrote, "My neck pain is gone and I sleep much better now," while another said: "I awoke refreshed with no neck stiffness."
A third user shared: "I swear these pillows were made out of heaven and pixie dust," explaining that they're a wonderful mix of firm and soft. They wrote: "I have also noticed I sleep much better throughout the night; I am usually up by 8:30 on the weekends, but the first night I slept with this, I was dead to the world until 10 a.m.!" They finished off by enthusing, "I thought the clock was wrong for sure, but no, just a damn good pillow."
Head to Amazon to snag the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows while they're just $26.
