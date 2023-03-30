When it comes to my sleeping habits, I often compare myself to Goldilocks. This pillow is too fat, this one not squeezable enough, that one far too flat. I spent years switching up my pillow — to the dislike of my back and neck — until I finally decided to test out Amazon's most popular pillow. And that's when everything changed.

I'm talking about the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, which are currently the bestsellers in their category. When these pillows arrived, I didn't expect much. After all, they simply resembled every other set of pillows that I had ever tested.

These, however, were different. The pillows were plump straight out of the box and super soft to the touch. They immediately bounced back after I removed my head and kept my neck elevated while I slept, leaving me refreshed in the mornings — no stiff neck or aches and pains to report. Plus, they're fluffy enough to prop up on my wall while I flip through my book before bed, staying in place whether I read for 10 minutes or an hour.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $49.99; amazon.com

Now, onto the important details: The pillows have a 250-thread count and are stuffed with a soft down alternative that makes them wonderfully comfortable to lay on. Thanks to the breathable exterior cover, you'll stay cool all night long — no flipping the pillow over to the cool side required. Anyone can find comfort with these pillows, whether you sleep on your side, back, or stomach. Plus, when it's time to clean them, just toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry.

I'm hardly the only person who's fallen head over heels for these pillows. In fact, the pillows have racked up over 153,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who say they "really feel like hotel pillows" and note that they get "much better sleep" now. One shopper even wrote, "My quality of sleep has improved, especially my deep sleep! I wake up with no more headaches or shoulder and neck pain."

If you've been searching for the perfect pillow or want to upgrade your sleep, shop the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for just $25 apiece at Amazon.

