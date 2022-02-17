Amazon Launched an Early Presidents Day Deal on These Best-Selling Pillows with 118,400+ Five-Star Ratings
Planning to give your bed a cozy refresh this Presidents Day? Well, you don't have to wait until Monday to save big on the most popular pillows on Amazon.
Right now, the Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are up to 32 percent off. Designed for side, stomach, and back sleepers, the plush pillows are filled with a down alternative that provides comfortable support. They're also filled with a cooling gel fiber and are encased in breathable 250-thread count covers, so they'll help keep hot sleepers cool through the night.
Available in sets of two, the pillows come in queen and king sizes. The queen pillows, which measure 28 inches by 20 inches, are marked down from $50 to $34. Also on sale are the king pillows, which measure 36 inches by 20 inches. Plus, you can save an extra 20 percent on the king-size set, thanks to another coupon in the product description that brings the price down to $44.
Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $33.99–$43.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99–$67.99); amazon.com
The pillows have racked up more than 118,400 five-star ratings, so it comes as no surprise that they're the best-selling bed pillows on Amazon. Shoppers have said they get better sleep with these "super soft and cloud-like" pillows, and "just the right amount of support," which has helped reduce neck and back pain for some.
Reviewers, including those who've had the pillows for more than six months, also praised how the pillows maintain their shape and "stay fluffy when you sleep on them." Others confirmed the pillows do live up to the "hotel" part of their name, as one fan shared, "it feels like I'm staying in a five-star hotel every night."
Customers appreciate that the pillows, which are stain and fade-resistant, are super easy to clean since they're machine washable. The brand recommends washing them in cold water using a delicate cycle when it comes time to give the pillows a refresh.
Head to Amazon to pick up the Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows before the deal ends.
- Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Designer Version of the $55 Staple Sneaker Celebrities Love
- Amazon Launched an Early Presidents Day Deal on These Best-Selling Pillows with 118,400+ Five-Star Ratings
- Amazon Just Made Shopping Celeb-Approved Beauty Products Even Easier
- This Best-Selling Smart TV Can Switch Between Apps Via Voice Command — and It's on Sale for $100