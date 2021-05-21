Over 79,000 Shoppers Love These ‘Hotel-Quality’ Pillows — and You Can Get 2 for Only $32 Today
There's just something about a hotel bed that makes you snooze a little better and wake up more rejuvenated. But you don't have to book a resort trip to get that same well-rested experience. Introduce a bit of luxury to your own bed with the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows — you can get a set of two on sale for just $32 during the PEOPLE Shopping Event, going on right now.
Amazon shoppers searching for a solution to tossing and turning say they found it with these "hotel-quality" pillows, which provide the "best night sleep" because they support under your head and neck with just enough cushion. It's that "perfect combo of soft and firm" that has earned the pillows over 79,000 five-star ratings and the top spot on Amazon's best-selling bed pillows list.
Gel-filled fiber and a down alternative fill, both Oeko-Tex certified materials, give the hypoallergenic pillows their fluffy yet contoured feel. Plus, the cooling gel regulates your body temperature, preventing overheating and night sweats. And while it's difficult to find a pillow that accommodates back, stomach, and side sleepers, Amazon shoppers are adamant that the Beckham Hotel Collection set "works in every position." A big factor is the pillows' no-shift construction that keeps the fill in place, so it doesn't sink or bunch up.
"Soft, fluffy, and cool to touch, these pillows are perfect for any sleeper (I'm a side/stomach sleeper, my Love is a back sleeper)," writes one Amazon shopper. "It's been two nights now and I have NO neck pain, NO shoulder pain. I've seen a reduction in the volume of my Love's snoring, too!"
"I am somewhat of a 'pillow snob!' These pillows are just unbelievable and for the price, and you can't go wrong," writes another. "They are cool, and in South Florida that is important, since it's hot as heck most of the time! They are soft, yet firm. They provide great support for my neck which I've had problems with for 20 years."
