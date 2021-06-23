These 'Hotel Quality' Pillows Have Nearly 86,000 Perfect Ratings - and You Can Get 2 for $32 Today Only
Let's be honest - one of the best parts of traveling and staying in a fancy hotel is the luxurious bedding. The sheets and comforters are cozy but not too warm, the mattresses are just the right balance of soft and firm, and the pillows are ridiculously comfortable and never cause a stiff neck. It can be really hard (read: expensive) to replicate this same experience at home, and it's never quite the same.
That's not the case, however, for the nearly 86,000 people who left five-star ratings for these ″hotel quality″ pillows by Beckham Luxury Linens. Filled with cooling gel, this set of two is cooling, comfortable, and made with high-quality, fade- and stain-resistant materials. The best part might be that, for today only, they're just $32 as Amazon's Deal of the Day - but the deal is only live for 13 more hours.
Buy It! Beckham Luxury Linens Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $31.99 (orig. $39.99) amazon.com
The Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are exactly what they say they are, according to shoppers. Instead of spending hundreds on so-called luxury pillows that say they mimic the look and feel of what you'd find in a five-star resort, these affordable alternatives deliver on hotel-level sleep at home.
"I have been searching for pillows for years, the only time I get a comfortable night's sleep is when I sleep in a hotel," one shopper writes. "I've spent up to $350 on a pillow and still found myself uncomfortable. These pillows are perfect!! First night I've slept in my own bed, actually ON a pillow and had the same sleep quality as if I was in a hotel! I want to throw away every other pillow in my house! It's comfortable and the perfect support for my neck!"
The secret behind the pillows' massive success is that gel we mentioned. The gel ensures that the pillow stays cool throughout the night by regulating your body temperature and preventing overheating. Plus, the gel-filled fiber and a down-alternative filling make these pillows hypoallergenic and give them a fluffy yet structured shape that's comfortable and supportive. This design was also created with all sleep styles in mind, meaning back, side and stomach sleepers can all rest easy on these pillows. Give yourself hotel-level luxury sleep for a whole lot less by buying these Beckham Luxury Linens Hotel Collection Bed Pillows while they're on sale today at Amazon.