These Are the Most Popular Pillows on Amazon — and They're on Sale
Sleeping through the night often relies on a slew of bedding products, whether you swear by a set of cooling bed sheets or can't fall asleep without snuggling into a plush mattress topper. And if you're still sleeping with a set of pillows that are deflated and dilapidated, it's time to toss out those old ones and replace them with a pair that is actually comfortable.
Luckily, Amazon's best-selling pillows have been slashed by 20 percent. Encased in a 250-thread count cover, the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are wonderfully plush and filled with a soft down alternative that boasts cooling technology. The lofted, plush design supplies plenty of support for neck pain and stress and can be used for all kinds of sleepers, whether you sleep on your side, back, or stomach. Plus, the pillows keep their shape without bunching up overnight — so there's no need to thump the pillow back into its original shape every day.
If the pillows get dirty, simply wash them on a delicate cycle using cold water and let air dry. The pillows come in sets of two in two sizes, king and queen, with prices starting at just $32.
Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $32–$48.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99–$59.99); amazon.com
Over 96,000 Amazon shoppers have given these pillows a five-star rating, calling them "one in a million" and "the Prince Charming of pillows." Another customer even mentions that "They feel as good, if not better, than pillows I've slept on in hotels."
"These pillows are amazing," a five-star reviewer shares. "I have really bad neck pain and would wake up with migraines. I have wasted so much money on all kinds of different pillows and they don't work. But these right here are the best. I have slept like a baby and woke up with no neck pain and no headaches. They are soft and supportive without flattening. I finally get to sleep well and wake up with no pain. After years of wasting money, I have finally found my forever pillow."
"I decided to buy a $200 pillow from the company I bought my mattress from and it turned out to be uncomfortable and warm all night long," another customer says. "I recently spent the night at a friend's house and had one of the best night's sleep I'd had in a long time. It was the pillow! It was so comfy, supportive, and didn't get warm. I loved it so much I took a picture of the tag and immediately ordered two for my bed. I'm so glad I did. These pillows offer support, but still feel soft and comfy without losing their shape while you sleep."
Whether you're looking to upgrade an old set of pillows or just want to snag one that offers plenty of support, shop the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows at Amazon while they're on sale.
