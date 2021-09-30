Shoppers Say This Down Alternative Comforter Is Like 'Sleeping Under a Cloud' — and It's Up to 44% Off

The comforter is made from soft microfiber fabric and allergy-friendly synthetic goose feathers to keep you comfortable all night. One reviewer was baffled that it's both lightweight and thick, making it the perfect year-round option to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. You don't have to worry about the fill sliding around, either, because it's secured and evenly distributed with box-stitched hems. The hotel-quality comforter works well by itself or you can use the four-cornered loops for a duvet cover. It's even easy to care for thanks to its durable, machine-washable, fade- and stain-resistant fabric. And it comes in 11 inviting colors and three sizes to fit most beds.