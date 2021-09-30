Shoppers Say This Down Alternative Comforter Is Like 'Sleeping Under a Cloud' — and It's Up to 44% Off
A comforter can make or break your quality of sleep. While your mattress and pillows support your neck and back, a comforter is responsible for providing that soft, cozy haven — and it's likely the reason you're so enticed to hit the snooze button each morning. And since we spend a third of our lives sleeping, investing in a high-quality comforter is crucial.
That's why over 7,300 shoppers recommend the Beckham Hotel Collection Down Alternative Comforter. Brought to you by Amazon's best-selling pillow brand, the Beckham comforter delivers year-round comfort, so you don't have to switch out your duvet with the changing seasons. Plus, the duvet that one shopper said was "hands down one of my favorite comforters" is up to 44 percent off depending on the size and color you choose.
Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Down Alternative Comforter, $27.99–$42.99 (orig. $27.99–$66.99); amazon.com
The comforter is made from soft microfiber fabric and allergy-friendly synthetic goose feathers to keep you comfortable all night. One reviewer was baffled that it's both lightweight and thick, making it the perfect year-round option to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. You don't have to worry about the fill sliding around, either, because it's secured and evenly distributed with box-stitched hems. The hotel-quality comforter works well by itself or you can use the four-cornered loops for a duvet cover. It's even easy to care for thanks to its durable, machine-washable, fade- and stain-resistant fabric. And it comes in 11 inviting colors and three sizes to fit most beds.
Amazon shoppers love the soft and lightweight comforter with one calling it "absolute perfection" and another saying it's "so soft and cuddly, it keeps you warm but not hot."
"Sleeping under this blanket literally feels like sleeping under a cloud," one five-star reviewer said. "It is so light and fluffy, and warm without being oppressive. I like sleeping with a blanket even in warm weather and I got this for summer use and it is exactly what I wanted. Washes great as well."
Another reviewer wrote, "I love it! I like a very lightweight comforter. I also don't like a comforter that is very thick. It is so warm and I wrap myself up in it like a cocoon. It keeps my temperature perfect. Yesterday we had a very warm day so it was warm when I went to sleep, but it became cold overnight."
Head to Amazon to get the lightweight comforter shoppers can't get enough of starting at $28. Your sleeping self will thank you.
