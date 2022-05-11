Credit: Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Love This 'Breathable' Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' — and It's Up to 58% Off

This is its cheapest price ever
By Isabel Garcia May 11, 2022 06:00 AM
Wrapping up in comfortable bedding can make all the difference when it comes to getting a good night's sleep. And now's a great time to swap out your heavy winter comforter with a lightweight alternative before the hot weather arrives. 

Right now, you can save up to 58 percent on the Beckham Hotel Collection Down Alternative Comforter, which can also be used as a duvet insert. Filled with synthetic goose feathers, the comforter is fluffy and lightweight, so it'll help hot sleepers stay cozy yet cool through the night. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It!  Beckham Hotel Collection Down Alternative Comforter, $20.95–$26.22 (orig. $34.99–$49.99); amazon.com

The hypoallergenic comforter is made of a soft microfiber material. It features a box stitch design, ensuring the filling stays evenly spread out. Its durable stitching also means it'll last for years to come with proper care. 

Cleaning it is easy enough, as it's machine-washable and dryer-safe. The brand recommends washing it in cold water with a gentle cycle and drying it with a low heat setting. 

It's available in two sizes — full/queen and king/California king — and four colors, and while pricing depends on the combo you opt for, it's on sale for its cheapest price ever in both sizes. That means you can snag either for as little as $21. 

More than 4,000 shoppers have given the "light and fluffy" comforter a five-star rating, with many saying in reviews it feels like "sleeping in a cloud." Others rave that the "breathable" comforter is "light enough for summer heat." 

Many also love the "soft and silky" material, with a few reviewers even noting that it's great if you have a pet that sheds a lot, since "the material doesn't attract pet hair."

There's no end date listed for this impressive deal, so head to Amazon to pick up the Beckham Hotel Collection Down Alternative Comforter while it's still at its lowest price of all time. 

