The Most Popular Pillows on Amazon Are on Sale for Today Only
If you're in the market for a plush set of pillows, here's your chance to upgrade your bed: Amazon's most popular pillows are 30 percent off — but only for today.
Featuring a 250-thread count cover, the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are filled with a super soft down. The pillows are designed to keep all kinds of sleepers comfortable, whether you snooze on your back, side, or stomach. Ideal for hot sleepers (or those who crank up the heat during the colder months), the pillows feature cooling technology.
When they get dirty, all you have to do is throw them in the washer. For the best results, the brand recommends using cold water and a gentle cycle when washing them, and laying them flat to dry.
Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $27.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
The set, which is available in a queen and king size, comes with two pillows. Normally, the queen-size set costs $40. But with the flash deal, you can snag it for just $28 — that comes out to just $14 each.
The best-selling bed pillows on Amazon, they have more than 110,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers say the soft yet supportive pillows feel like sleeping on a cloud.
Some even claim that their quality of sleep is improving thanks to the pillows. "I am so pleased with these pillows!" one customer wrote. "I have a lot of shoulder and neck pain during sleep and I have struggled to find pillows that actually help alleviate that. I bought these on a whim and I have been pleasantly surprised. From the first night, I have noticed a drastic reduction in that pain. The pillows are very comfortable and not overly firm."
Others rave that the pillows keep their plush shape. "[I] bought these when I was in my third trimester to help me sleep, and they did!" another reviewer wrote. "I love a fluffy pillow, and hog both of them even now that I'm postpartum. They are cool to sleep on, have maintained their fluffiness, and have given me months of good sleep so far!"
Time's running out on this incredible deal, so head to Amazon to score major savings on the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows while you can.
- The Most Popular Pillows on Amazon Are on Sale for Today Only
- Aerie's Entire Bra Section Is 50% Off Today — Including a Lightly-Lined Style That 'Melts Into Your Skin'
- This Upright Vacuum Makes Floors Look 'Professionally Washed and Vacuumed,' and It's Just $80 on Amazon
- Shoppers Say These Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheets Are So Comfortable, They Never Want to Get out of Bed