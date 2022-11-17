Lifestyle Home The Best-Selling Pillows at Amazon Are 50% Off for a Limited Time, and Shoppers Say They're 'Hotel Quality' Stock up before the deal ends or they sell out By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 17, 2022 01:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Getting a better night's sleep doesn't always require a new mattress. The solution to sounder sleep could be as simple as replacing your bed pillows with something fluffier, more supportive, and of a higher quality overall. Right now, the Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Bed Pillows are on sale for 50 percent off at Amazon, making the set just $23. The pillows are crafted with memory foam and super plush cooling gel fiber to maximize comfort. The best part? They're designed for all sleepers, whether you snooze on your side, stomach, or back. While this Amazon coupon is valid until November 30 (straight through Black Friday and Cyber Monday), we wouldn't be shocked if the pillows go out of stock well before then — that's how popular they are. Amazon Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Bed Pillows, $22.48 with coupon (orig. $44.97); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Not only are the Beckham pillows incredibly comfortable, but they're also resistant to fading and stains, and their machine-washable status makes them super easy to clean. Plus, they can help regulate your temperature to prevent overheating. The name doesn't lie: Hundreds of shoppers agree that the pillows really are "hotel quality." One person in particular went as far as to compare them to sleeping on a "five-star hotel pillow." Another five-star reviewer, who described themself as "hard to please" when shopping for pillows, said these felt "thick and fluffy." With nearly 147,000 perfect ratings, the Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Bed Pillows are bound to be a popular choice for gift givers and holiday hosts. Hurry and grab them at Amazon while they're significantly marked down. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These 7 Pairs of Fuzzy Slippers with Thousands of Perfect Ratings Are All on Sale for Under $30 at Amazon Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks These Faux Leather Leggings Are Now Just $15 at Amazon, and Shoppers Say They're 'Surprisingly Comfortable'