The Best-Selling Pillows at Amazon Are 50% Off for a Limited Time, and Shoppers Say They're 'Hotel Quality' 

Getting a better night's sleep doesn't always require a new mattress. The solution to sounder sleep could be as simple as replacing your bed pillows with something fluffier, more supportive, and of a higher quality overall.

Right now, the Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Bed Pillows are on sale for 50 percent off at Amazon, making the set just $23. The pillows are crafted with memory foam and super plush cooling gel fiber to maximize comfort. The best part? They're designed for all sleepers, whether you snooze on your side, stomach, or back.

While this Amazon coupon is valid until November 30 (straight through Black Friday and Cyber Monday), we wouldn't be shocked if the pillows go out of stock well before then — that's how popular they are.

Amazon

Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Bed Pillows, $22.48 with coupon (orig. $44.97); amazon.com

Not only are the Beckham pillows incredibly comfortable, but they're also resistant to fading and stains, and their machine-washable status makes them super easy to clean. Plus, they can help regulate your temperature to prevent overheating.

The name doesn't lie: Hundreds of shoppers agree that the pillows really are "hotel quality." One person in particular went as far as to compare them to sleeping on a "five-star hotel pillow." Another five-star reviewer, who described themself as "hard to please" when shopping for pillows, said these felt "thick and fluffy."

With nearly 147,000 perfect ratings, the Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Bed Pillows are bound to be a popular choice for gift givers and holiday hosts. Hurry and grab them at Amazon while they're significantly marked down.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.