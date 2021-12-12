People Love This Wearable Heated Blanket So Much, They Call It 'One of the Best Purchases' of Their Lives

"I am obsessed with this blanket. Absolutely obsessed," raved another. "As a constantly-freezing person, this blanket is a dream come true! Super soft, extremely warm even on the medium setting, and allows me to stay cozy as I work at the computer for hours at a time. My prior heating blankets/wraps were a struggle — I was always trying to find the right way to get them wrapped around my body and arms, the heating was inconsistent or not strong enough... I was like one of those pitiful people in infomercials, struggling endlessly with ludicrously simple tasks. Thankfully, those times are over. With this baby, my arms and torso are covered in, what feels like, the cuddles of a dozen fuzzy puppies."