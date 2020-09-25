Can’t Keep Your Feet Warm? You Need This Heated Blanket with Foot Pockets

If your feet are always freezing no matter how much you bundle up, you’re not alone: Cold feet is a common issue that, according to Harvard Medical School, could be a result of decreased circulation, a problem with nerve sensation, or simply an inherited trait. Whether or not there’s a medical cause, some of the best ways to keep your feet warm are with socks and heating pads, but according to Amazon shoppers, you can take it a step further.
Reviewers are calling Beautyrest’s Electric Heated Blanket — which includes pockets for your feet! — “a must-have for the winter months.” It’s machine washable (just unplug the heating cord), and at 62 by 52 inches, it’s large enough for snuggling both on the couch and in bed. The heated blanket is currently discounted as part of Amazon’s Big Fall Sale, which slashed prices on thousands of home essentials.
Beautyrest’s blanket takes heated blankets to a new level when it comes to keeping your body warm from head to toe. It has all the features shoppers love, including three temperature levels, a soft plush feel, and an automatic shut-off function after two hours. But it’s the foot pockets that one reviewer says “make a huge difference” compared to other heated products.
Over 260 shoppers on Amazon have given it a five-star rating so far, with some adding that the blanket is great for keeping warm while working from home. “This is perfect for my desk,” said a reviewer. “If you get cold at your desk, go ahead and get one of these. My dog loves it too.”
Beautyrest’s heated blanket is as little as $31 right now. Shop it in four colors while it’s on sale.
