Shoppers Are Replacing Their Irons with This Foldable Steamer That's on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Gone are the days of maneuvering around bulky hotel ironing boards or calling the front desk to ask for a steamer. The Beautural Portable Steamer boasts all of the bells and whistles one could ever want in an on-the-go companion, and you can snag it just for $27 at Amazon right now.

Its sleek, lightweight design makes it great for traveling, as it can fit in most suitcases, backpacks, and totes with ease, and it even comes with its own storage bag. Plus, the steamer is foldable, so it'll pack neatly and efficiently in your luggage rather than sitting on top of your clothes, making it impossible to close your bag. That's also a perk for stowing away at home, as it'll take up a lot less storage space than an ironing board or large capacity steamer.

This compact steamer is small but mighty, capable of hitting up to 1,000 watts of power and 120 volts. Its 150-milliliter water tank heats up in just 30 seconds, according to the brand, so you'll be pressing out wrinkles in no time. It's also leakproof and safe to use on all fabrics, so even household items like curtains and bedsheets can get in on the wrinkle-free action.

Amazon

Buy It! Beautural Portable Steamer, $25.63 with coupon (orig. $34.97); amazon.com

The Beautural steamer can be used in all directions, with one user noting that it was powerful enough to tackle "tough suitcase wrinkles" in one go. Another user raved, "My first steamer was an expensive Rowenta… this was half the price and performs 100 percent better."

Shoppers also adore this little steamer for traveling and at-home use. One reviewer wrote, "I'm a flight attendant. I really don't like using hotel irons on my layovers. This steamer is perfect for my uniform." They also added that "it fits well in my bag and it's easy to use." A fourth reviewer said that they "use it at home instead of an iron for everything."

It's time to kiss wrinkles goodbye! Grab the Beautural Portable Steamer while it's on sale at Amazon for 23 percent off, and make sure to click on the included coupon which will save you an additional five percent .

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.