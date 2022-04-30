This Popular Handheld Steamer 'Does the Job That the $200 Steamers Do,' and It's Just $25 on Amazon
There's nothing worse than rushing out the door in the morning, only to realize your favorite work shirt is wrinkled. While you might not have time every morning to whip out the ironing board, a steamer is a quick way to smooth out your clothes in a pinch — and Amazon just put one from one of our favorite iron brands on sale.
The Beautural Portable Steamer, which is currently the best-seller in Amazon's garment steamers category, is now on sale for just $25, saving you $15. The affordable steamer is beloved by reviewers for how quickly and efficiently it smooths wrinkles on even the most delicate of pieces.
The leak-proof container can hold over 8 ounces of water and steam continuously for 15 minutes straight without having to refill. You can steam horizontally or vertically and trust that no burning hot water will spill out of the sides. And it only takes 30 seconds to heat up, so if you are in a rush in the mornings, this steamer will become your new best friend.
The steamer is safe to use on a wide range of fabrics, including cotton, wool, linen, nylon, and yes, even silk. Just swap between three different attachment heads, which are designed to remove lint, clear out dust that might have accumulated deep inside fabrics, and soften pleats and folds, respectively.
In addition to having a comfortable grip and an easy one-push on-off switch, the handheld steamer comes with an extra-long 8-foot cord to make steaming a breeze. It even shuts off automatically after eight minutes, meaning you can enjoy your workday without worrying about whether or not you unplugged the machine. It has a lock button feature too, so you won't have to hold down the button yourself as you're steaming — does some of the work for you!
One Amazon shopper called the portable device the "best steamer" they've "ever used," adding that "it doesn't spit water out … warms up very quickly, and will steam multiple garments before it needs a refill."
Another five-star reviewer was so "impressed" by the garment steamer, they just had to share their thoughts: "This steamer had powerful steam coming out to do a very efficient job getting rid of the wrinkles, [and] it does not drip."Right now, you can save on the Beautural Steamer while it's on sale for 36 percent off. At just $25, "it does the job that the $200 steamers do," according to one happy shopper, and you really can't get a better deal than that, right?
