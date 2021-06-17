Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and his wife are saying goodbye to their mid-century house after 15 years in favor of the Pasadena home where they spent quarantine

Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock and Kathleen Hanna Are Selling Their New Jersey Summer House

The Beastie Boys' Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz is saying goodbye to the East Coast.

The hip-hop icon and his activist wife Kathleen Hanna are putting their beloved Hewitt, NJ, summer home on the market after 15 years.

After buying the house for $799,000 in 2006 when they got married, the couple used their lakeside mid-century home for weekends and summer vacations. But they spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic at their home in Pasadena, California, and have decided to let go of their New Jersey place, listing it for $975,000.

The 3-bedroom 3-bathroom house, located 45 miles from New York City at the end of a private road, features 200 feet of lakefront. Inside, the 1955 build has a white-brick fireplace and plenty of cozy lounge areas. The listing also includes a double slip dock with a pontoon party boat.

The property may look familiar to some as Hanna's The Punk Singer documentary was filmed inside the home.

"The reason they left it in its mid-century condition is that people that like mid-century LOVE mid-century, and when you find something that has been preserved from that era inside a house of that era that's very groovy and specific it's almost sacrilegious to renovate it," said the listing agent Maggie Sherman D'Aquila of Compass in a statement.