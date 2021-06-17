Beastie Boys' Ad-Rock and Wife Kathleen Hanna Selling NJ Lake House for $975,000 - See Inside!
Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and his wife are saying goodbye to their mid-century house after 15 years in favor of the Pasadena home where they spent quarantine
The Beastie Boys' Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz is saying goodbye to the East Coast.
The hip-hop icon and his activist wife Kathleen Hanna are putting their beloved Hewitt, NJ, summer home on the market after 15 years.
After buying the house for $799,000 in 2006 when they got married, the couple used their lakeside mid-century home for weekends and summer vacations. But they spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic at their home in Pasadena, California, and have decided to let go of their New Jersey place, listing it for $975,000.
The 3-bedroom 3-bathroom house, located 45 miles from New York City at the end of a private road, features 200 feet of lakefront. Inside, the 1955 build has a white-brick fireplace and plenty of cozy lounge areas. The listing also includes a double slip dock with a pontoon party boat.
The property may look familiar to some as Hanna's The Punk Singer documentary was filmed inside the home.
"The reason they left it in its mid-century condition is that people that like mid-century LOVE mid-century, and when you find something that has been preserved from that era inside a house of that era that's very groovy and specific it's almost sacrilegious to renovate it," said the listing agent Maggie Sherman D'Aquila of Compass in a statement.
Earlier this year, the couple also put their Chelsea loft on the market for over $3 million, and the New York City property is currently under contract.