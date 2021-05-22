This Clever Beach Umbrella Anchor Is ‘Rock Solid’ on the Windiest Days, and It’s 66% Off Right Now
If you're planning a trip to the beach, you'll need a few essentials: sunscreen, a beach bag cooler, a towel. And to beat the heat, you definitely want a beach umbrella that stays securely in the sand if the wind picks up. To keep theirs in place, Amazon shoppers rely on the "rock solid" Beachr Beach Umbrella Sand Anchor, calling it "a must if you're using an umbrella." And you can get it on sale for $11 during the PEOPLE Shopping Event that's going on right now.
Perfect for breezy beach days, the Beachr umbrella anchor has a clever three-tier screw design that twists into the sand without putting a ton of pressure on your hands. Shoppers love that sturdy handles are well-made and don't break off like others. When the sand reaches the top, that's when you know it's fully mounted. And customers promise it's not going anywhere: The "tough and sturdy" anchor is designed to keep your umbrella upright and secure even in wind speeds up to 50 miles per hour.
"It was the best money I've spent on beach gear per square inch by far," writes one Amazon shopper. "The Beachr umbrella stand holds my umbrella cabana firm, even in the strongest winds. I had the only umbrella on the beach not up-lifted from the sand."
The beach umbrella anchor's hole has a 2-inch diameter and can accommodate various kinds of umbrellas and coverings. And unlike metal sand anchors that are prone to rust and corrosion, reviewers love that this one is made with durable and waterproof ABS plastic.
"This sand anchor is a must," writes a reviewer. "Digging the umbrella into the sand is no easy task and most of the time, you can't get it in far enough for the umbrella to stay. This anchor really helps out tremendously. You just turn the handle into the sand (no need to push hard) until the sand comes up to the blue line and attach your umbrella into the hole."
To keep your umbrella from blowing away, shoppers agree that the Beachr Umbrella Sand Anchor is a "lifesaver." Get it while it's on sale for $11 during the PEOPLE Shopping Event.
