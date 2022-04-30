The One Item Probably Missing From Your Beach Bag Is a 'Lifesaver,' According to Amazon Shoppers
Summer is nearly upon us, and with it comes breezy trips to the beach and days spent relaxing in the sand. Since no one wants a sunburn, beach necessities like sunscreen, a hat, and an umbrella can make or break your day. These key items are easy enough to use, but driving an umbrella into the sand isn't exactly fool-proof and that windy beach can make keeping it upright tricky. But more than 4,400 Amazon shoppers found an ingenious and easy-to-use solution.
The Beachr Beach Umbrella Anchor is here to save the day (and your umbrella from flying away), by creating an effortless, secure, and deep crevice in the sand for your umbrella to stand tall all day long. The anchor works in "less than a minute" by inserting it into the ground and using the handles to easily drive it downward. After the anchor is in the sand (or grass, or dirt), the brand recommends turning the plastic screw that comes pre-drilled into the side of it to help secure thinner umbrella poles in place. After that, you're left with instant shade. Even better, there's a clickable coupon on the product page for 10 percent off.
Buy It! Beachr Beach Umbrella Anchor, $16.19 with coupon; amazon.com
The umbrella anchor is made from wind- and waterproof plastic, so it won't rust in the salty beach air. It's extremely sturdy and can withstand wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour and is lightweight at under 10 ounces, so it can easily be carried in a beach bag or backpack.
One reviewer who said they typically like to "keep things simple" and pack very little, called the anchor "a must" and "perfect" for the beach. They explained that getting a beach umbrella to stay in the sand is often a frustrating task, but this anchor "helps out tremendously." They even noted that they've "used it on three different sized umbrellas with no issue." While others pointed out that the anchor is a bit larger than expected, reviewers seem to agree that this is an easy-to-use and compact option to really maximize time spent outdoors.
Ensure that your umbrella stands tall all day long the next time you head to the beach by ordering the Beachr Beach Umbrella Anchor from Amazon today. And be sure to click that coupon for 10 percent off before you do.