The One Item Probably Missing From Your Beach Bag Is a 'Lifesaver,' According to Amazon Shoppers

The Beachr Beach Umbrella Anchor is here to save the day (and your umbrella from flying away), by creating an effortless, secure, and deep crevice in the sand for your umbrella to stand tall all day long. The anchor works in "less than a minute" by inserting it into the ground and using the handles to easily drive it downward. After the anchor is in the sand (or grass, or dirt), the brand recommends turning the plastic screw that comes pre-drilled into the side of it to help secure thinner umbrella poles in place. After that, you're left with instant shade. Even better, there's a clickable coupon on the product page for 10 percent off.