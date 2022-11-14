Todrick Hall and Designer Kim Myles Search for 'Shockingly Extra' Homes on 'Battle of the Bling'

Bring on the bling!

Todrick Hall and designer Kim Myles are teaming up to showcase the most over-the-top homes on their new show Battle of the Bling.

Premiering on Friday, Dec. 9, the HGTV series follows Myles and Hall as they tour 15 maximalist properties that have been submitted by homeowners who think their pad is the "blingiest" in the country.

The pair call on HGTV design experts Alison Victoria, Keith Bynum and The Queen of Versailles star Jackie Siegel to help judge each eye-catching home.

HGTV

In the exclusive behind-the-scenes clip above, the co-hosts walk into elaborate rooms with stunned expressions on their faces. When asked what her favorite home was, Myles describes a pink '70s retro home.

"It was funky, it was funny, it was fun, it was whimsical," she says.

Meanwhile, a shot of Hall laying inside a hot pink heart-shaped bathtub appears when Myles asks if any of the homes inspired his personal design aesthetic. "The tub is calling me!" he says.

HGTV

The camera pans to a Game of Thrones-themed space which Hall recalls was another one of his favorites. A medieval-inspired room along with a replica of the Iron Throne is shown, which he explains "to me that was whimsical, but also, make it fashion."

Myles then shouts, "I'm the bling of the world" from the property's backyard featuring stunning mountain views.

HGTV

"We saw homes that were shockingly extra—even to me—and I'm all about the bling," Hall says. "Meeting and celebrating these homeowners and their amazing style was a riot. Choosing a winner among these towers of glitz and glam was not easy, as every home was worthy of a crown."

Myles says touring each home "was awe-inspiring and exciting" because of how each person designed their space in a way that expressed their personal style. "The real winners are me, Todrick and the viewers who get to tour these delicious creations," she adds.

The property deemed the blingiest home of all by the panel of judges will be awarded with "bragging rights, a magnificent trophy and a spread in HGTV magazine," according to HGTV.

Battle of the Bling's first two episodespremiere Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.