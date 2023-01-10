Amazon Shoppers Are Turning Their Bathrooms Into Spas with These Under-$30 Finds

After a long and stressful day, there's nothing like relaxing in a warm bath before climbing into your ultra-cozy bed. And the experience can be even more enjoyable when your bathroom feels like a spa.

By adding a few thoughtfully selected accessories, like burning candles, plush towels, and other luxe accessories, you can easily elevate your bathroom's overall vibe without spending a ton of money. Amazon even has an entire section dedicated to spa-inspired bath decor, and we've rounded up the best under-$30 finds.

Shop Under-$30 Bathroom Accessories at Amazon

This Sen Yi Bao Bathtub Tray will seriously elevate your next bath. It's expandable, so the caddy can easily fit the length of any tub. Use it to hold a book, candle, wine, or e-reader. "I'm low-key obsessed with relaxing and this takes it to a new level," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Spruce up your bathroom with this two-piece set of oversized bath towels that measure 30 inches by 54 inches. The Amazon Basics Quick-Dry Bath Towels come in multiple colors so you can pick one that matches your bathroom's design. The towels are popular with Amazon shoppers and have earned more than 27,000 five-star ratings. "It's like a mini spa day each time I dry off with one," one happy customer shared about the "fluffy" cotton towels.

Candles are another fantastic way to give your bathroom a warm, cozy feel. This Craft and Kin Scented Candle is made from essential oils and 100 percent natural soy wax, comes in a soothing blend of eucalyptus and lavender, and provides up to 45 hours of burn time. "It smells like I'm in a spa," noted a shopper who left the candle lit in their bathroom for a few minutes.

Or, take your bubble bath to the next level with these rejuvenating Bellisso Bath Bombs. The set contains six bombs that are made with natural ingredients like dead sea salt, sunflower oil, and shea butter to help you unwind and de-stress while you soak. If you're not much of a bath person, no worries, you can have the same experience with these shower steamers.

This Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat is one of the most affordable upgrades on our list for just $10. The velvety microfiber layer soaks up water and because it's constructed with a strong PVC backing, it will stay put on your bathroom floor. There are 21 colors and nine different sizes to choose from — so you can easily find an option that's basically a custom fit and color.

Head over to Amazon to find even more spa-like bath accessories. And keep scrolling to shop the rest of our favorites below.

