Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Are Turning Their Bathrooms Into Spas with These Under-$30 Finds Elevate your bathroom with bath bombs, plush towels, candles, and more By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Michelle Barnes After a long and stressful day, there's nothing like relaxing in a warm bath before climbing into your ultra-cozy bed. And the experience can be even more enjoyable when your bathroom feels like a spa. By adding a few thoughtfully selected accessories, like burning candles, plush towels, and other luxe accessories, you can easily elevate your bathroom's overall vibe without spending a ton of money. Amazon even has an entire section dedicated to spa-inspired bath decor, and we've rounded up the best under-$30 finds. Shop Under-$30 Bathroom Accessories at Amazon Sen Yi Bao Expandable Bamboo Bathtub Tray, $29.89 Amazon Basics Quick-Dry Bath Towels in White, Set of 2, $20.60 Craft and Kin Lavender and Eucalyptus Aromatherapy Candle, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $18.99) Bellisso Ultra Lux Bath Bombs Set, $13.49 (orig. $19.99) Cleverfy Shower Aromatherapy Steamers with Essential Oils, $19.99 (orig. $24.99) Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat in Gray, $9.99 NearMoon 8-Inch Rain Showerhead, $19.99 (orig. $27.99) Turkish Linen Waffle Knit Lightweight Spa Bathrobe in White, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Gorilla Grip Luxury Bath Pillow, $23.99 (orig. $29.99) Conair True Glow Heated Lotion Dispenser, $24.99 (orig. $29.99) Insmy Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in Cashmere Pink, $26.99 (orig. $35.99) Asakuki 5-in-1 Essential Oil Diffuser, $23.74 with coupon (orig. $33.99) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. This Sen Yi Bao Bathtub Tray will seriously elevate your next bath. It's expandable, so the caddy can easily fit the length of any tub. Use it to hold a book, candle, wine, or e-reader. "I'm low-key obsessed with relaxing and this takes it to a new level," one five-star reviewer wrote. Spruce up your bathroom with this two-piece set of oversized bath towels that measure 30 inches by 54 inches. The Amazon Basics Quick-Dry Bath Towels come in multiple colors so you can pick one that matches your bathroom's design. The towels are popular with Amazon shoppers and have earned more than 27,000 five-star ratings. "It's like a mini spa day each time I dry off with one," one happy customer shared about the "fluffy" cotton towels. Amazon Buy It! Sen Yi Bao Expandable Bamboo Bathtub Tray, 29.89; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Basics Quick-Dry Bath Towels in White, Set of 2, $20.60; amazon.com Candles are another fantastic way to give your bathroom a warm, cozy feel. This Craft and Kin Scented Candle is made from essential oils and 100 percent natural soy wax, comes in a soothing blend of eucalyptus and lavender, and provides up to 45 hours of burn time. "It smells like I'm in a spa," noted a shopper who left the candle lit in their bathroom for a few minutes. Or, take your bubble bath to the next level with these rejuvenating Bellisso Bath Bombs. The set contains six bombs that are made with natural ingredients like dead sea salt, sunflower oil, and shea butter to help you unwind and de-stress while you soak. If you're not much of a bath person, no worries, you can have the same experience with these shower steamers. Amazon's 'Incredibly Soft' Joggers Have Over 20,000 Perfect Ratings and Are on Sale Starting at Just $12 Amazon Buy It! Crafft and Kin Lavender and Eucalyptus Aromatherapy Candle,$16.99 with coupon (orig. $18.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bellisso Ultra Lux Bath Bombs Set, $13.49 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com This Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat is one of the most affordable upgrades on our list for just $10. The velvety microfiber layer soaks up water and because it's constructed with a strong PVC backing, it will stay put on your bathroom floor. There are 21 colors and nine different sizes to choose from — so you can easily find an option that's basically a custom fit and color. Amazon Buy It! Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat in Gray, $9.99; amazon.com Head over to Amazon to find even more spa-like bath accessories. And keep scrolling to shop the rest of our favorites below. Amazon Buy It! Cleverfy Shower Aromatherapy Steamers with Essential Oils, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! NearMoon 8-Inch Rain Showerhead, $19.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Turkish Linen Waffle Knit Lightweight Spa Bathrobe in White, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Gorilla Grip Luxury Bath Pillow, $23.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Conair True Glow Heated Lotion Dispenser, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Insmy Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in Cashmere Pink, $26.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Asakuki 5-in-1 Essential Oil Diffuser, $23.74 with coupon (orig. $33.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Shoppers Call These Storage Bags an 'Absolute Lifesaver,' and They're Just $6 Apiece Shoppers Say This Popular Yankee Candle Has a 'Cozy Winter Smell,' and It's 41% Off at Amazon Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Justin Bieber Wear These Luxe Sweatpants on Repeat