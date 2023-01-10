Amazon Shoppers Are Turning Their Bathrooms Into Spas with These Under-$30 Finds

Elevate your bathroom with bath bombs, plush towels, candles, and more 

By
Toni Sutton
Published on January 10, 2023 07:00 AM

spa bathroom
Photo: People / Michelle Barnes

After a long and stressful day, there's nothing like relaxing in a warm bath before climbing into your ultra-cozy bed. And the experience can be even more enjoyable when your bathroom feels like a spa.

By adding a few thoughtfully selected accessories, like burning candles, plush towels, and other luxe accessories, you can easily elevate your bathroom's overall vibe without spending a ton of money. Amazon even has an entire section dedicated to spa-inspired bath decor, and we've rounded up the best under-$30 finds.

Shop Under-$30 Bathroom Accessories at Amazon

This Sen Yi Bao Bathtub Tray will seriously elevate your next bath. It's expandable, so the caddy can easily fit the length of any tub. Use it to hold a book, candle, wine, or e-reader. "I'm low-key obsessed with relaxing and this takes it to a new level," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Spruce up your bathroom with this two-piece set of oversized bath towels that measure 30 inches by 54 inches. The Amazon Basics Quick-Dry Bath Towels come in multiple colors so you can pick one that matches your bathroom's design. The towels are popular with Amazon shoppers and have earned more than 27,000 five-star ratings. "It's like a mini spa day each time I dry off with one," one happy customer shared about the "fluffy" cotton towels.

Sen Yi Bao Bathtub Caddy Tray
Amazon

Buy It! Sen Yi Bao Expandable Bamboo Bathtub Tray, 29.89; amazon.com

Amazon Basics Quick-Dry Bath Towels
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Quick-Dry Bath Towels in White, Set of 2, $20.60; amazon.com

Candles are another fantastic way to give your bathroom a warm, cozy feel. This Craft and Kin Scented Candle is made from essential oils and 100 percent natural soy wax, comes in a soothing blend of eucalyptus and lavender, and provides up to 45 hours of burn time. "It smells like I'm in a spa," noted a shopper who left the candle lit in their bathroom for a few minutes.

Or, take your bubble bath to the next level with these rejuvenating Bellisso Bath Bombs. The set contains six bombs that are made with natural ingredients like dead sea salt, sunflower oil, and shea butter to help you unwind and de-stress while you soak. If you're not much of a bath person, no worries, you can have the same experience with these shower steamers.

Craft and Kin Lavender & Eucalyptus Candle
Amazon

Buy It! Crafft and Kin Lavender and Eucalyptus Aromatherapy Candle,$16.99 with coupon (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

BELLISSO Bath Bombs
Amazon

Buy It! Bellisso Ultra Lux Bath Bombs Set, $13.49 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

This Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat is one of the most affordable upgrades on our list for just $10. The velvety microfiber layer soaks up water and because it's constructed with a strong PVC backing, it will stay put on your bathroom floor. There are 21 colors and nine different sizes to choose from — so you can easily find an option that's basically a custom fit and color.

Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat Rug
Amazon

Buy It! Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat in Gray, $9.99; amazon.com

Head over to Amazon to find even more spa-like bath accessories. And keep scrolling to shop the rest of our favorites below.

Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy
Amazon

Buy It! Cleverfy Shower Aromatherapy Steamers with Essential Oils, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

NearMoon High Pressure Shower Head
Amazon

Buy It! NearMoon 8-Inch Rain Showerhead, $19.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Turkish Linen Waffle Knit Lightweight Kimono Spa & Bath Robes
Amazon

Buy It! Turkish Linen Waffle Knit Lightweight Spa Bathrobe in White, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Gorilla Grip Luxury Bath Pillow
Amazon

Buy It! Gorilla Grip Luxury Bath Pillow, $23.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Conair True Glow Heated Lotion Dispenser
Amazon

Buy It! Conair True Glow Heated Lotion Dispenser, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

INSMY Portable IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

Buy It! Insmy Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in Cashmere Pink, $26.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

ASAKUKI 300ML Essential Oil Diffuser
Amazon

Buy It! Asakuki 5-in-1 Essential Oil Diffuser, $23.74 with coupon (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

