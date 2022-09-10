Amazon Is Filled with Steep Discounts on Shopper-Loved Bath Towels and Mats — Up to 59% Off

There are deals on towel sets, luxury bath towels, and memory foam bath mats

Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen.

Published on September 10, 2022 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

There are few things better than taking a warm, relaxing shower, and few things worse than having to wrap yourself up in a scratchy, thin, worn-out towel — or step onto a bath mat that's just as bad. If there's one simple way to completely upgrade your bath experience, it's by replacing old towels and bath mats with super-soft and plush new ones.

For those who are in the market, Amazon has tons of excellent and high-end bath linens — and there are also some incredible deals on shopper favorites and best-selling brands. Now's the time to score a new set of "ridiculously soft" towels, according to tons of Amazon reviews, while prices are up to a whopping 59 percent off.

We've rounded up top deals on multi-piece towel sets and cushioned bath mats alike, so you can upgrade the entire shower experience in one go.

Top Amazon Bath Towel and Bath Mat Deals:

Many of the best deals this weekend are on towel sets that let you get more bang for your buck. This Utopia Towels set is perhaps the best deal overall, considering the set includes everything a small household needs to get started: two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths. It makes for the perfect gift for a new college student or homeowner, plus it's backed by 34,000 five-star ratings.

Buy It! Utopia Towels Gray Towel Set, $27.85 with coupon (orig. $38.95); amazon.com

You can also opt for a four-pack of bath towels and upgrade into pure luxury. The American Soft Linen set is made from high-end Turkish cotton and Amazon's bestseller in bath towel sets for a reason. One reviewer raved, "Of any towel I have ever used (home or away), this is the best for softness, thickness, absorption, durability… and size." And at 41 percent off in most shades, it's also an incredible deal.

Buy It! American Soft Linen 100% Turkish Cotton 4-Piece Bath Towel Set, $46.99 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com

There are also some massive deals worth snagging on some of Amazon's most-loved bath mats. The Sonoro Kate pick has a shaggy, textured style that prevents slipping and cushions the feet. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors to match your decor. Or try the Yimobra mat; it's made from soft, plush memory foam and has a lower profile. It has 23,400 five-star ratings, with one reviewer noting, "I love everything about it."

Buy It! Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat Rug, $10.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

These discounts aren't guaranteed to last forever, so head to Amazon now to shop this selection of bath towels and mats while discounts are up to 59 percent off.

Buy It! Sonoro Kate Non-Slip Bath Mat, $9.99 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Moonqueen 2-Pack Premium Bath Towel Set, $16.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Nova Luxury Linen Hotel Quality Turkish Towel Set, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Grandaily Chenille Striped Bathroom Rug, $9.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Hammam Linen White Bath Towels 4-Pack, $39.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Utopia Towels Small Cotton Towels Pack of 6, $22.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

