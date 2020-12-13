Every Single Bath & Body Works Hand Soap Is $3.95 Right Now
Including holiday scents like Vanilla Bean Noel and Winter Candy Apple
Start the New Year off right with a stockpile of all your favorite hand soaps from Bath & Body Works.
From December 13 to December 14, the beloved retailer is selling its entire collection of foaming and antibacterial gel hand soaps for $3.95 each! Yes, that includes holiday favorites like Vanilla Bean Noel, Winter Candy Apple, Twisted Peppermint, and more. Traditional favorite scents like Kitchen Lemon are also included in the deeply discounted sale.
Each Bath & Body Works soap is made with nourishing vitamin E, softening shea, aloe, and essential oils to help prevent unwanted dryness and cracking after repeated use. The gentle foaming soap has a special non-drying formula that helps keep in your skin’s natural moisture. Meanwhile, the gentle gel soap is made without parabens or dyes. Both types of soap help kill germs on your hands with a proper 20 to 30-second hand wash.
Shop Holiday Hand Soaps on Sale Now
- Winter Candy Apple Gentle Gel Hand Soap, $3.95 (orig. $7.50)
- Vanilla Bean Noel Gentle Gel Hand Soap, $3.95 (orig. $7.50)
- Frosted Coconut Snowball Gentle Foaming Hand Soap, $3.95 (orig. $7.50)
- Winter Gentle Foaming Hand Soap, $3.95 (orig. $7.50)
- Twisted Peppermint Gentle Gel Hand Soap, $3.95 (orig. $7.50)
- Fresh Sparkling Snow Gentle Foaming Hand Soap, $3.95 (orig. $7.50)
- Peach Bellini Gentle Foaming Hand Soap, $3.95 (orig. $7.50)
- Frosted Cranberry Gentle Foaming Hand Soap, $3.95 (orig. $7.50)
While you can shop the sale online, note that there is a limit of 20 soaps per customer — and these sudsy babies are expected to sell out fast. It should be noted that the cut-off date for guaranteed Christmas delivery is December 13. If you shop the sale on December 14, soap inventory and Christmas delivery cannot be guaranteed.
As if half-off hand soap wasn’t enough (and you needed even more things to add to your cart), Bath & Body Works also released a collection of 3-wick candles made with customer-favorite summer scents. These candles include scents like Island Margarita, Watermelon Lemonade, Pineapple Mango, Peach Bellini, and so many more. Like other Bath & Body Works 3-wick candles, these are made with essential oils and have impressive 30- to 45-hour burn times — which means plenty of time to enjoy the divine scents.
Shop 3-Wick Candles
- Fresh Balsam 3-Wick Candle, $24.50
- Frosted Cranberry 3-Wick Candle, $24.50
- Watermelon Lemonade 3-Wick Candle, $24.50
- Island Margarita 3-Wick Candle, $24.50
- Peach Bellini 3-Wick Candle, $24.50
- Mahogany Coconut 3-Wick Candle, $24.50
- Pineapple Mango 3-Wick Candle, $24.50
Shop the rest of Bath & Body Works’ flash sale here.