Only $8! Bath & Body Works Single-Wick Candles Are on Sale for a Very Limited Time

It's the first day of March, meaning that spring is just weeks away. To usher in the season of blooming flowers, fresh leaves, and warmer weather, Bath & Body Works has launched a huge sale: Its popular single-wick candles are 45 percent off, bringing their price down from $15 to just $8.
The marked-down scents include fan favorites like Eucalyptus Spearmint and Strawberry Pound Cake. Spring-ready options include Fresh Cut Lilacs, which customers say smells just as good as fresh flowers, as well as the White Tea and Sage scent that reminds shoppers of clean, refreshing citruses and herbs. To skip straight to summer, try Waikiki Beach Coconut and Passionfruit and Banana Flower.
Made with a high concentration of essential oils, the single-wick candles burn for up to 45 hours, and shoppers love how fragrant they are. One reviewer says that the Eucalyptus Spearmint scent "lightly permeates" her 600-square-foot apartment even when it's unlit. Another called the Champagne Toast candle an "amazing scent," adding, "I burn the candle in my room but I can smell it throughout the entire apartment."
There's even a scent named Suntan! For those dreaming of sizzling summer heat, Suntan smells like citrus fruits, orange blossoms, and coconut husks — it might conjure up sorely missed beach vacations. Another candle, the Waikiki Beach Coconut, also reminds shoppers of sunnier days. "Smells like I got back from Hawaii," said one reviewer, while another added, "If you like coconut you will love this!"
The only catch? This single-wick candle sale ends tomorrow. Bath & Body Works' popular scents are always snapped up fast, even when they're not marked down, so shop the sale as soon as possible. Candles aren't the only things on sale at Bath & Body Works, by the way: You can also buy six hand soaps for $26 and five Wallflower Fragrance refills for $24.
For hygge lovers who enjoy the sight and smells of a burning candle, these single-wick candles are the way to go. Take a closer look at our picks from the Bath & Body Works candle sale below.
