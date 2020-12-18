Bath & Body Works Just Put All Its Seasonal Hand Soaps on Sale Ahead of the Holidays

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

It’s no secret that hand soap has become a hot commodity this year. As we continue to wash our hands more than ever during the pandemic, having a supply of soap in stock is a must. Luckily, Bath & Body Works is offering bundle deals on tons of its seasonal options right now: six soaps for $26 and four soaps for $20.

Bath & Body Works knows how to make this season feel festive. The retailer covers its stores and online marketplace in seasonal decorations and releases tons of holiday-inspired scents. And thanks to this soap sale, you can get in the holiday spirit every time you wash your hands.

Shop Bath & Body Works Seasonal Hand Soaps Included in the Bundle Sale:

If you love the smell of freshly baked treats, we’d recommend starting off with the Vanilla Bean Noel Gentle Foaming Hand Soap, which features hints of vanilla bean, warm caramel, and sugar cookies. This nourishing soap is made with a natural blend of essential oils, vitamin E, shea extract, and aloe, so it leaves your skin germ-free and soft to the touch.

“I await the holiday season for this one single scent to return to the lineup for B&BW,” one reviewer wrote. “If you are a fan of vanilla scents this one's for you. Not too sweet. Not too fragrant. Just right.”

Sticking with the decadent dessert theme, the Frosted Coconut Snowball Gentle Foaming Hand Soap includes hints of creamy coconut, whipped vanilla, and sugar crystals. “It’s perfect for those of us with harsh winters who want to smell coconut beach scents but pretend that it's also a winter smell,” a shopper shared.

And if a fruity fragrance is more your thing, check out the Winter Candy Apple Gentle Foaming Hand Soap. It smells like a blend of red apple, winter rose petals, and candied orange, and the foaming formula will leave your hands feeling smooth and clean.

One of the 260 five-star reviewers added: “It doesn't feel like the holidays without Winter Candy Apple. This is such a classic holiday scent and I always stock up on it every year (when there is a sale)! It smells so good and is a crowd pleaser for a variety of ages. It's a strong scent but definitely not in a bad way. The fresh, candied apple scent is so refreshing. It makes the perfect holiday gift!”

You can get all of these festive soaps individually, or mix and match your favorite scents for less in this bundle deal. Just be sure to shop six for $26 or four for $20 soon before stock runs out.