Sale Alert! Every Single Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candle Is $16 Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you missed Bath & Body Works’ annual Candle Day sale earlier this month, fear not. The beloved retailer is giving you a second chance to snag some of your favorite 3-wick candles for way less. Marked down from $24.50, every 3-wick candle is going for just $15.95 right now! The flash sale even includes recently restocked holiday best-sellers like Vanilla Bean Noel, Winter Candy Apple, and Twisted Peppermint.

If you’re new to the world of Bath & Body Works’ 3-wick candles, there are several reasons why they’re so popular. Not only are they made with essential oils and adorned with display-worthy labels, but the fragrances actually fill up your room with a delightful scent. Furthermore, impressive 30- to 45-hour burn times means these jumbo candles can be enjoyed for a lot longer than single-wick versions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The top-rated Market Peach candle is also included in the deals. Fans of this scent describe it as “sweet and juicy” and say it reminds them of peach tea. Reviewers liken this particular candle to the brand’s Peach Bellini option, which also has a strong fruity scent to it. Both are on sale for $15.95 for a limited time only.

Looking for more deals? Single-wick candles are currently discounted in a 2-for-$20 deal, and there’s a 5-for-$24 markdown on all wallflower refills. Friendly reminder that there is an 18-candle limit during this flash sale, and delivery by Christmas is not guaranteed.

Visit Bath & Body Works to browse all of the 3-wick candles on sale right now, or shop our top picks below.

Shop Holiday Candles on Sale:

Shop More Candles on Sale: