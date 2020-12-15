Sale Alert! Every Single Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candle Is $16 Right Now
Including holiday scents like Twisted Peppermint and Winter Candy Apple
If you missed Bath & Body Works’ annual Candle Day sale earlier this month, fear not. The beloved retailer is giving you a second chance to snag some of your favorite 3-wick candles for way less. Marked down from $24.50, every 3-wick candle is going for just $15.95 right now! The flash sale even includes recently restocked holiday best-sellers like Vanilla Bean Noel, Winter Candy Apple, and Twisted Peppermint.
If you’re new to the world of Bath & Body Works’ 3-wick candles, there are several reasons why they’re so popular. Not only are they made with essential oils and adorned with display-worthy labels, but the fragrances actually fill up your room with a delightful scent. Furthermore, impressive 30- to 45-hour burn times means these jumbo candles can be enjoyed for a lot longer than single-wick versions.
While restocked holiday classics like Cinnamon & Clove Buds and Frosted Cranberry are included in the massive sale, you’ll also find newly repackaged fan-favorite scents like Pineapple Mango, Island Margarita, Mermaid Lagoon, Lavender Sea, and Linen Sheets available for less than $16. And to make the sale a little sweeter, Bath & Body Works still has several online-exclusive candles marked down, including Black Tie, which smells like sage and sandalwood, and Butter Rum Eggnog, which smells exactly like the holiday drink.
The top-rated Market Peach candle is also included in the deals. Fans of this scent describe it as “sweet and juicy” and say it reminds them of peach tea. Reviewers liken this particular candle to the brand’s Peach Bellini option, which also has a strong fruity scent to it. Both are on sale for $15.95 for a limited time only.
Looking for more deals? Single-wick candles are currently discounted in a 2-for-$20 deal, and there’s a 5-for-$24 markdown on all wallflower refills. Friendly reminder that there is an 18-candle limit during this flash sale, and delivery by Christmas is not guaranteed.
Visit Bath & Body Works to browse all of the 3-wick candles on sale right now, or shop our top picks below.
Shop Holiday Candles on Sale:
- Winter Candy Apple, $15.95 (orig. $24.50)
- Vanilla Bean Noel, $15.95 (orig. $24.50)
- Twisted Peppermint, $15.95 (orig. $24.50)
- Frosted Cranberry, $15.95 (orig. $24.50)
- Black Tie (Online Exclusive), $15.95 (orig. $24.50)
- Butter Rum Eggnog (Online Exclusive), $15.95 (orig. $24.50)
- Peach Bellini, $15.95 (orig. $24.50)
Shop More Candles on Sale:
- Pineapple Mango, $15.95 (orig. $24.50)
- Mermaid Lagoon, $15.95 (orig. $24.50)
- Lavender Sea, $15.95 (orig. $24.50)
- Linen Sheets, $15.95 (orig. $24.50)
- Island Margarita, $15.95 (orig. $24.50)
- Market Peach, $15.95 (orig. $24.50)
