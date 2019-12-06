Image zoom Bath & Body Works

Bath and Body Works’ Candle Day 2019 is almost here, and we can almost smell the excitement.

The first Saturday in December is always one of the most exciting of the holiday season for Bath and Body Works fans, as the brand celebrates its annual Candle Day with a crazy discount on their popular 3-wick candles, which are made with essential oils.

This year, Candle Day falls on Saturday, December 7, and the candles — regularly $24.50 to $26.50 — will be marked down to $9.50 both in-store and online — an approximately 60 percent discount.

And we’re not just talking old, retired scents that have been stacking up in a backroom — this sale is for all the 3-wick candles, no matter the scent. According to Bath and Body Works, that means more than 130 fragrances to chose from!

Take your pick from classic Bath and Body Works fragrances like Japanese Cherry Blossom, Black Cherry Merlot and Black Tie, or opt for a new holiday scent, like Frozen Lake, Winter Candy Apple and Vanilla Birch. Visit their website for a list of all the fragrances to choose from, with notes on which are new this season.

Bath and Body Works also shared that there will be releasing 38 new candles exclusive to Candle Day — that means new fragrances, old favorites coming back, exclusive packaging and other surprises.